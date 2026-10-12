Hufham Orthodontics celebrates 25 years in Crestline Village

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hufham Orthodontics

Hufham Orthodontics recently celebrated its 25th anniversary at 120 Euclid Ave. in Crestline Village.

Dr. David Hufham has practiced at the same Mountain Brook location since 2001, providing orthodontic care for children and adults. Services include traditional orthodontics, Invisalign, sports dentistry and post-treatment care.

Hufham is a third-generation orthodontist. His father practiced orthodontics in Dothan for more than 25 years, and Hufham said growing up around the profession helped shape his own career path.

He earned his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the University of Alabama School of Dentistry at UAB and completed specialized orthodontic training at the University of Pennsylvania. His clinical research has been published in "The Journal of Clinical Orthodontics."

Hufham is a member of several professional organizations, including the American Association of Orthodontists, Southern Association of Orthodontists, American Dental Association, Alabama Association of Orthodontists and Birmingham District Dental Society.

The practice also provides complimentary orthodontic treatment each year to some children from underserved areas who otherwise could not afford care.

Hufham Orthodontics also operates a satellite clinic at 420 Walker Drive in Springville, where Hufham has practiced for more than 15 years.

The Mountain Brook office is open Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. Summer Friday hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call 205-871-8881 or visit hufhamortho.com.