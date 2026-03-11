JPMorgan Chase celebrates opening of new Mountain Brook branch

× Expand Submitted JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase Bank recently celebrated the opening of its new Mountain Brook branch with a ribbon cutting at 2629 Cahaba Road in the Lane Park development.

The event, hosted by the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, marked the official launch of the bank’s newest Birmingham-area location. The branch is Chase’s seventh in the Birmingham metro area and its 14th across Alabama.

Chase first entered the Alabama market five years ago with a branch near Auburn University. The company has since announced plans to significantly expand its presence statewide, aiming to triple the number of locations and hire 170 additional bankers by 2030.

Ahead of the ribbon cutting, the company also announced $350,000 in philanthropic funding for Alabama Possible, a nonprofit focused on expanding economic and educational opportunity.

The funding will support workforce training initiatives designed to prepare Alabamians for careers in advanced manufacturing and energy. Programs will include expanded partnerships with the Alabama Community College System, including Historically Black Community Colleges and Predominantly Black Community Colleges, to develop career advancement pathways in fields such as aviation, steel and aerospace.

Additional training programs are planned to help prepare workers for jobs as HVAC technicians and utility line workers, including accelerated courses developed in collaboration with Alabama Power.

“A prosperous job market is the foundation of a strong economy,” said Victoria Adams Phipps, vice president of global philanthropy for JPMorgan Chase. “Through this initiative with Alabama Possible, we’re helping to close the skills gap and ensure more Alabamians have the opportunity to obtain high-quality jobs and build stronger economic futures for themselves and their families.”