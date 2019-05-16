June chamber luncheon to offer look inside Hollywood

× Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Dr. Cal Dodson, 2018 Chamber Board President, speaks at the Jan. 17 luncheon.

On June 4, the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its quarterly chamber luncheon, with lawyer Mary O’Neill and actor Michael O’Neill as guest speakers.

Mary O’Neill is a lawyer with Ogletree Deakins who has defended numerous litigation cases and is responsible for client services in the Birmingham office. She also served on the Board of Directors of the Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles before she and Michael O’Neill moved to Birmingham in 2011, where she passed the bar in 2013.

Michael O’Neill was featured in many off-Broadway shows before moving into television. According to his bio, he is likely best known for his roles in “The West Wing,” “The Unit,” “NCIS” and more. He has also served as a board member of the Hollywood Branch of the Screen Actors Guild and is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Together, they will be taking attendees inside the business of Hollywood, Mary O’Neill said.

The presentation will range from a broad overview of where Hollywood operates — “Hollywood is obviously not in Hollywood,” she said, adding that her husband spent time in Savannah, New York and Los Angeles shortly before the luncheon to shoot for upcoming TV shows and movies — and how the business works.

They will also go over how Michael O’Neill gets a particular job and what it means to be a working actor, “which is much different than being a star,” Mary O’Neill said. “You tend to be a character actor.”

Mary O’Neill said they will also talk a little about the Screen Actors Guild and the “side benefits” that come with acting and working with stars, like attending Matt Damon’s wedding in St. Lucia and speaking at the University of Montevallo’s commencement.

The luncheon will be held at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens and doors will open at 11 a.m. For more information or to purchase a ticket, go to mtnbrookchamber.org.