KC Projects closes 2025 with national recognition and growth milestones

KC Projects Public Relations, a Homewood-based communications firm, closed out 2025 with several milestones, including generating more than $4 million in PR value, expanding its service offerings and being named a finalist for PR Daily’s Media Relations Team of the Year.

The agency, led by president and founder Krista Conlin Robinson, managed campaigns for clients across Alabama in industries such as real estate, nonprofit, hospitality and civic services.

As it prepares to celebrate its 15th anniversary in 2026, KC Projects is marking more than 6,500 press placements, $40 million in total media value and more than 350 client campaigns since its founding in 2011. The firm has experienced steady growth over the years and now supports a wide range of both local and national brands.

Firm leadership said KC Projects remains focused on helping clients build meaningful connections through strategic media and community engagement.