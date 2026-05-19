La Paz turns 35: How a Mexican restaurant became a Mountain Brook landmark

× Expand Staff photo. La Paz has operated in Crestline Village since 1991 La Paz has operated in Crestline Village since 1991, building a menu that regulars say feels as familiar as the staff who serve it.

Some restaurants feed you. A few become favorites. Rarely — very rarely — one becomes part of a neighborhood’s identity. La Paz has spent 35 years doing exactly that in Crestline Village and Mountain Brook, earning a place on the block and in the lives of the people who live there.

What started in 1991 has grown into something far beyond a neighborhood restaurant. Over three and a half decades, La Paz has become woven into the routines and milestones of the community: post-game dinners, weeknight traditions, birthdays and first dates that eventually turn into family outings years later.

“La Paz is a multi-generational restaurant,” said manager Ellen Prince. “The families that came in when we first opened are now parents and grandparents, and they’re still coming in. If you’ve lived here long enough, you’ve got a La Paz story.”

That kind of longevity doesn’t happen by chance. While the restaurant’s roots trace back to Atlanta in 1979, the Crestline location has developed its own identity — one shaped by consistency, familiarity and the people who show up every day to make it work.

Expand Staff photo. Ellen Prince, manager at La Paz in Crestline Village Ellen Prince, manager at La Paz in Crestline Village, has watched the restaurant grow into a multi-generational gathering place over its 35-year run.

In an industry where turnover is expected, La Paz has built something rare. Many employees have been part of the restaurant for decades, including kitchen staff who have been there since the 1990s. Behind the bar, longtime team members have become as much a part of the experience as the menu itself.

“You can’t replicate that kind of presence,” Prince said. “Guests come in and know they’re going to see someone who knows their name, their drink, their story. That consistency creates trust.”

That trust is built in small, often unseen ways. Staff members communicate constantly about regular customers — their preferences, routines and even the smallest details that make a visit feel personal. It’s why a guest’s usual order often arrives without much explanation and why new employees quickly learn that attentiveness is part of the culture.

“What people don’t always see is what goes into that consistency,” Prince said. “It’s the conversations our staff has about customers and making sure those details don’t get missed. That’s how we take care of people.”

On a busy night, the restaurant fills with a kind of controlled chaos. The bar stays full, the dining room buzzes, and the sound of laughter, conversation and families gathered together creates the atmosphere regulars have come to expect. It’s loud, lively and unmistakably La Paz.

Of course, the food plays its role, but the draw goes beyond what’s on the table.

“When people walk in, we want it to feel like a big hug,” Prince said. “It’s familiar, it’s comfortable and you’re probably going to see someone you know.”

As La Paz celebrates 35 years in Crestline, the milestone is less about looking back and more about what’s been built over time: a place where staff and customers alike have grown up together and where the next generation is already pulling up a chair.