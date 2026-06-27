LAH Sotheby's International Realty marks 34 years in business

× Expand Photo courtesy of LAH Sotheby's International Realty

LAH Sotheby's International Realty is celebrating 34 years in business, marking more than three decades serving buyers and sellers throughout the Birmingham area.

Headquartered at 2850 Cahaba Road, Suite 200, the boutique luxury real estate brokerage has more than 150 real estate agents and offices in Mountain Brook, Homewood, Hoover and Crestline. The company specializes in representing buyers and sellers of homes across central Alabama.

The firm was founded in 1992 as Lawrence-Arendall-Humphries Real Estate by Jim Lawrence, Keith Arendall and Maurice Humphries. In 2011, Tom Carruthers, Mike Graham, Charles Robinson and Humphries acquired the ownership interests in the company, and in 2023 the brokerage joined the Sotheby's International Realty network, becoming LAH Sotheby's International Realty.

Today, the company combines its local presence with Sotheby's International Realty's global network while continuing to focus on the Over the Mountain communities, including Mountain Brook, Homewood, Vestavia Hills and Hoover, as well as other neighborhoods throughout the Birmingham-Hoover metropolitan area.

For more information, visit sothebysrealty.com/lahsir or call 205-870-8580.