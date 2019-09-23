Lamb’s Ears celebrates 25th anniversary

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Julie Howell and Elizabeth Roberts at Lamb’s Ears in Crestline Village in Mountain Brook.

Lamb’s Ears in Crestline Village is celebrating a major milestone in 2019. This year marks the store’s 25th anniversary.

“It’s a big deal for retail to make it 25 years now,” said Elizabeth Roberts, who owns Lamb’s Ears with her sister, Julie Howell.

The siblings purchased Lamb’s Ears in 2011 and relocated it from Cahaba Heights to 70 Church St. Howell had been a customer of the store for years and called Roberts when she heard it was up for sale.

“I said, ‘I’m not doing it by myself. Are you interested?’” Howell recalled.

Roberts was, and the two became business partners. They are the third owners since the store opened in 1994.

When they assumed ownership, Howell said they didn’t consider changing the name.

“The business has such a great reputation, and so much of that we attribute to the prior owners,” she said. “People were so fond of the store that we felt it was vital to keep the same name.”

Howell’s professional background is in business, while Roberts’ background is in accounting. Their skill sets have complemented each other.

“It really has played well,” Roberts said. “Julie’s more the design aspect of the business and knowing what to buy and how to put it there and make it beautiful, and I’m the book girl.”

Lamb’s Ears primarily sells gifts and home decor. Part of its inventory consists of products produced by local artists such as painters Debra Hewitt and Emmy Grier, potter Betsy Richardson and jewelry maker Sherri Fairbairn, among many others.

Lamb’s Ears also carries granola from Market 46 Bakery, which Roberts owns. She said she or Howell is almost always at the store.

“We’re definitely hands-on,” Roberts said. “We do not have a manager. Julie and I are both here, either one of us all the time except when we go to market, or both of us.”

Their presence at the store allows them to ensure customers have positive experiences. Service, Roberts said, is what sets Lamb’s Ears apart in the online shopping era.

“Retail is a very difficult business, and you have to figure out who you are and what you have to offer,” she said. “We’ve decided who we are is all about serving the customer, getting the customer what they need, what they want, helping them find it.”

Roberts added that Lamb’s Ears wraps gifts beautifully for its customers, which further enhances the in-store experience.

Lamb’s Ears commemorated its 25th anniversary Sept. 25-28 by holding a few special events, such as bringing in an ice cream truck. The sisters credit their loyal staff and customers for helping them make it this far.

“We feel very fortunate to have a customer base that not only is loyal but shares that they enjoy shopping here,” Roberts said.

Howell also complimented the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce for its efforts to support local businesses like theirs.

“They really do a great job of backing their merchants,” she said.

Lamb’s Ears is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to lambsearsltd.com or call 205-802-5700.