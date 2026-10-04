Lawyer balances banking law and Woodhill Cottage jams

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jenny McCain. Lawyer and jam creator Jenny McCain took favorite childhood experiences and translated them into her small-batch enterprise, Woodhill Cottage jams and conserves. The peach, strawberry and tomato creations are sold in dozens of stores in multiple states.

Jenny McCain didn’t set out to become the face of a small-batch conserves and jams company.

In fact, the banking attorney has been making the same recipes since “forever,” long before Woodhill Cottage ever had a label.

It began as a creative outlet, developing into a favorite among family and friends. When they encouraged her to share her talents, she created Woodhill Cottage.

She sells the strawberry, peach and tomato creations in dozens of stores from Mississippi to Virginia to Connecticut.

“I love to create and produce,” McCain said. “I like to be working towards a goal, even in my personal time. Woodhill Cottage brings me a lot of joy.”

The brand honors her grandmother, Ruby, cofounder and chief operations officer of the family’s World War II-era children’s clothing company, McCain Manufacturing Co. It was one of the largest in the nation at its peak.

“She would talk to me as if we were the same age,” McCain said. “We loved to cook together. She would explain why she did things a certain way or why she made a specific decision, weaving life lessons into everyday conversations.”

When McCain decided before the pandemic that it was time to put those labels on jars, she discovered that what she’d always called “jam” didn’t fit neatly into the government’s idea.

“Under the FDA’s guidelines I would have to greatly increase the sugar in my strawberry and my peach flavors in order to label them ‘jams,’” McCain said. “Apparently, the requirements are based on the type of fruit.”

Rather than load in more sugar from her carefully balanced flavors, she pivoted.

“My strawberry and my peach recipes were ‘conserves,’ so that’s what we label them,” McCain said. “Our strawberry conserve and our peach conserve taste like the actual fruit itself. The fruit flavors come through.”

The products have developed a cult following.

“The best seller is going to be the tomato jam because you can use it in so many different ways,” said Jean Clayton, owner of Christine’s, a long-established Mountain Brook specialty gift and home decor boutique. “You don’t even know you’re eating a tomato, and it’s got that just special taste to it.”

McCain’s approach to the business draws on the mindset of her legal career.

“There are some very real similarities,” McCain said. “The most obvious one is that I am constantly problem solving, whether I’m helping one of my banking clients or working on Woodhill Cottage matters. Everything is ‘figure-out-able,’ so to speak,” McCain said. “When a challenge comes up in either arena, I try to take a breath and tell myself ‘We’ll figure it out.’”