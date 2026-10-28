Linda Dobbins Dance marks 32 years training dancers in Mountain Brook

× Expand Photo courtesy of Linda Dobbins Dance

Linda Dobbins Dance is celebrating 32 years of training dancers and performers at its Mountain Brook studio at 525 Office Park Drive.

Owner and artistic director Linda Dobbins opened the studio in 1994 after working professionally as a dancer and actress. The studio has since developed programs for students ranging from recreational beginners to pre-professional and professional performers.

Classes include ballet, jazz, hip hop, lyrical, modern, contemporary, tap and acting. The studio also offers summer camps, competitive dance programs, private academy options and dance trips.

Dobbins has more than 35 years of experience in dance education and has been named "Best Dance Trainer in Birmingham" by Birmingham Magazine. The studio also has been recognized as a nationally ranked dance program by the Federation of Dance.

Her daughter, Anna Marie Dobbins, serves as artistic director. A Birmingham-Southern College graduate with a bachelor's degree in dance and choreography, Anna Marie has trained in Los Angeles and worked professionally as a dancer, choreographer and actress. Her credits include film and television productions as well as professional dance work.

Over the years, Linda Dobbins Dance students have gone on to college dance programs and teams, the Alabama School of Fine Arts, professional work in Los Angeles and New York and performances in film, television and touring productions. The studio reports that its dancers have received more than $200,000 in scholarships.

The studio has also offered an academic component through The Academy at Linda Dobbins Dance, designed to give students greater flexibility to pursue performing arts training alongside their schoolwork.

Linda Dobbins Dance is open Monday-Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and Sunday from 1-7 p.m.

For more information, call 205-902-3013 or visit lindadobbinsdance.com.