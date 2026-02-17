× Expand Photos courtesy of Little Betty. Little Betty adds new seafood bar to celebrated steakhouse Little Betty adds new seafood bar to celebrated steakhouse

This winter, Little Betty, an elegant, upscale steakhouse in Homewood, announced a new addition to their restaurant: SeaBar, a new coastal concept located directly next to Little Betty. According to the Revival Restaurant Group, plans to add a seafood extension to the booming steakhouse are nothing new — these plans have been envisioned since the opening of Little Betty in 2024.

“This concept was always part of the plan. Now, we’re thrilled to bring that vision to life while creating more room for private dining and events, which the Mountain Brook community has consistently asked for,” said Jamey Shirah, CEO of Revival Restaurant Group.

Photo courtesy of Little Betty. Tuna Veil at Little Betty

The SeaBar menu will highlight familiar seafood favorites with bold, oceanic flavors such as oysters, lobster and more. The restaurant’s signature colors will feature a “light, airy and feminine” palate of blush, green and reds, aimed to complement the masculinity of the steakhouse.

SeaBar is projected to open this winter. Follow along with new updates by joining their waitlist at littlebettyseabar.com.