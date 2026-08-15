Little Hardware: Still in the family

× Expand Photo courtesy of Little Hardware/David Robertson Photography. Little Hardware has anchored 2117 Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook since 1960, now run by third-generation owner Frank Wesley Davies III alongside his son, Patrick.

There’s a certain kind of place that doesn’t exist much anymore: the neighborhood hardware store where somebody actually knows what you need, probably knows your name and might have known your parents too. In Mountain Brook, that place is Little Hardware, and it has been for a very long time.

Tucked between Mountain Brook and English Villages on Cahaba Road, Little Hardware has been quietly solving problems and stocking shelves since 1960. Tools, paint, plumbing supplies, pet food, grill accessories, lawn and garden — if you need it around the house, there’s a reasonable chance it’s already on a shelf inside. If it’s not, they’ll find it.

Frank Wesley Davies III has been part of the store his entire life. His father purchased it in 1965, and Frank spent his childhood doing what kids who grow up in family businesses do: stocking shelves, making deliveries, learning the rhythm of the place. He joined full time in 1982 — not because it was a grand plan but because the opportunity was right in front of him.

“After I started, I realized it would be my life’s work,” Davies said. “It was a great opportunity to make a career — rewarding work with great clientele.”

That clientele is the backbone of everything. Mountain Brook residents aren’t just customers at Little Hardware. Many of them are second- and third-generation shoppers, families who have been walking through the same door for 50 years or more. Davies knows them. In some cases, he’s watched them grow up, get married, buy houses and come back with kids of their own in tow.

“The majority of our customers are Mountain Brook residents,” he said. “Some are second- and third-generation customers, shopping with us for 50 or more years.”

It’s that kind of loyalty that big-box retailers simply can’t manufacture. You can build a store with 100,000 square feet and stock every brand imaginable, but you can’t replicate the experience of walking in somewhere and being known. Little Hardware has built that over six decades, one customer at a time.

Now, Davies isn’t doing it alone. His son Patrick has stepped into the business alongside him, making Little Hardware a three-generation story. Frank III watched his own father build it, carried it forward himself and now gets to watch the next chapter take shape.

“It’s rewarding to see Patrick’s interest and his help in managing and making decisions for the future,” Davies said.

That continuity from grandfather to father to son says something about what Little Hardware actually is. It’s not just a place to buy a box of screws or rent a pressure washer. It’s a thread running through the life of a community, one that Davies hopes customers feel every time they walk in.

After all these years, the message is simple: Mountain Brook has been good to Little Hardware, and Little Hardware intends to return the favor.

Little Hardware is located at 2117 Cahaba Road. The store is open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Call 205-871-4616 or visit little-hardware.com for more information.