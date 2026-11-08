× Expand Photos by Karim Shamsi-Basha. Chef Duaine Clements prepares his favorite Thanksgiving dish.

The pan goes on high and the white wine hits it, and for a second the whole thing is on fire — a column of flame off the mushrooms and garlic, the smell of it filling the kitchen, Duaine Clements moving fast because this part cannot be done slow. Then the turkey drippings go in, saved from the day before. Butter. Thyme. The heat comes down. Fresh pasta, rolled by hand that morning, goes into the pan and gets tossed through the sauce until everything agrees with everything else. Parmesan. Cracked black pepper.

This is his favorite thing he cooks all year, and it does not exist until Thanksgiving is over. It takes two days and it takes four minutes, depending on how you count.

Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha.

“Turkey after Thanksgiving,” Clements says. “The dripping cooking liquid, fresh pasta made by hand, mushrooms, garlic. Deglaze with white wine. Add the turkey liquid, butter, thyme. It comes together, then you add the turkey meat. Pasta into the pan, toss it, finish with Parmesan and cracked black pepper.”

He has trained in three countries and runs a kitchen that braises meat for hours. What he wants on the Friday after Thanksgiving is a pan of pasta with earthy goodness.

Clements opened Locanda Brasato in Lane Parke in January, and the name is the thesis. Locanda is an inn — the kind of place you stop at. Brasato means braised. The whole restaurant runs on the idea that the good things take a while.

“Live fast, eat slow is our motto,” he says. Stocks made from scratch. Sauces reduced properly. Pasta by hand, every day.

He started washing dishes at 13 and never left.

“I love the excitement and the fast pace of the culinary world. The day to day, the challenges,” Clements says. “And I love seeing people’s faces while they’re eating and loving what you made.”

Culinary school took him to Vail. Work took him to New York and Boston, and then to Brazil, where he met his wife, who co-owns the restaurant with him. They live in Vestavia Hills now with two daughters, 16 and 12.

The menu leans on what’s available.

“We source local — farms, co-ops, fresh and seasonal,” he says. “We serve what’s in season.”

The turkey dish is on the menu. Locanda Brasato serves garganelli with braised turkey. It sits alongside the braises the restaurant is named for, cooked down over hours and days until the meat gives up.

“I grew up loving food. As a teenager I made pasta watching cooking shows,” he says. “My kids love my food, but they’re my toughest critics.”

The private events side has grown into its own business — Brazilian dishes cooked for parties in Mountain Brook and beyond.

“It means a lot to have a restaurant here,” Clements says. “My big goal is to become a favorite in this wonderful community.”

And on the Friday after Thanksgiving, in a house in Vestavia Hills, a pan will go on high and catch fire for a second, and a man who has cooked in Vail and New York and Brazil will do what everyone else does with the leftovers — except his pasta is homemade, and the drippings were saved on purpose, and by the time it hits the plate it does not taste like leftovers at all.