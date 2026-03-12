Locanda Brasato opens in former Post Office Pies space

× Expand Submitted Locanda Brasato

A new Italian dining option has opened in Mountain Brook Village.

Locanda Brasato recently opened at 270 Rele St., taking over the former Post Office Pies location. The restaurant is operated by Duaine Clements and Marco Butturini, who are also co-owners of the downtown Birmingham restaurant Lé Fresca.

The concept centers on traditional Italian cooking methods and emphasizes the slower, more deliberate techniques often used in Italian cuisine. The restaurant’s name reflects that approach. In Italian, “locanda” refers to an inn or welcoming gathering place, while “brasato” refers to a slow braising technique commonly used in Italian cooking.

Menu offerings include a range of dishes such as antipasti, pizza, mafalde pasta, short rib ravioli, duck breast and halibut, along with a selection of Italian-inspired desserts.

According to the owners, the restaurant aims to highlight carefully prepared dishes made with quality ingredients and traditional techniques, including house-made pasta and sauces.

More information is available at locandabrasato.com or by calling 205-747-0013.