M. Cory reopens renovated Mountain Brook Village storefront

M. Cory recently celebrated the reopening of its renovated storefront with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2734 Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook Village.

The women’s boutique temporarily operated from a nearby pop-up location while renovations were completed at the permanent storefront. Owner Maddox Cory said the updated space was designed to create a more beautiful and welcoming shopping experience for customers after the business completed its first year in operation.

The boutique offers a curated collection of women’s apparel and accessories with an emphasis on modern, long-lasting and sustainability-focused fashion. Brands carried by the store include Frank and Eileen, Alex Mill, Jenny Bird and Cara Cara.

Located in the heart of Mountain Brook Village, M. Cory aims to provide a personalized retail experience while helping customers build versatile wardrobes with pieces intended for long-term wear.

Cory, who studied apparel merchandise and business at Auburn University, said she has long been passionate about fashion and enjoys helping customers find clothing for both everyday wear and special occasions.

The business can be reached at 205-593-5966 or online at mcory.com.