Market, a new gourmet grocery store, has opened in Mountain Brook Village.

Located at 2411 Montevallo Road, the cozy, European-style corner shop features pre-made meals, chef-inspired seasonal goods and gourmet pantry staples.

Visit marketonthego.com for more information.