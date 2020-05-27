Merchant Relief Fund seeks to help Mountain Brook businesses hit by COVID-19

× Expand Staff photo. The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce — using a new nonprofit — is taking donations for the second phase of a community-wide effort to help local businesses cope with the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The small businesses of Mountain Brook “are the heart of our community” and “keep our community pumping,” said Tonya Jones, president of the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, in April during her semi-annual report to the Mountain Brook City Council.

“That’s why we live here,” she said. “That’s why we shop here, dine here. We love our people, and we want to support them as much as we can.”

That’s also why the Chamber of Commerce — using a new nonprofit — is taking donations for the second phase of a community-wide effort to help local businesses cope with the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phase 2, called the Mountain Brook Merchant Relief Fund, will provide financial help to some of the city’s most vulnerable locally owned brick-and-mortar businesses, including retail stores and restaurants.

Organizers are asking each household in the city to donate $100 to the campaign, and 100% of the money raised will go to local merchants.

The chamber made the initial donation of $10,000 when fundraising began in early April. Phase 1 of the community campaign, called “Save Our Restaurants,” began in March.

Mountain Brook Mayor Stewart Welch stepped up to help create Phase 1 after restaurants were forced to close due to public health orders.

“We were super-concerned about the waitstaff and kitchen staff and how we could help those restaurants keep those people employed,” Welch said.

The mayor said Phase 1 was a “unique collaboration” between the chamber; city leaders, including City Council President Virginia Smith; and private enterprise in the form of the mayor’s company, The Welch Group, working through the Welch Foundation.

Every restaurant that filled out an application received $2,000 to go directly to its staff, Welch said.

“We had 30 restaurants apply for those grants, so we were able to give out $60,000,” he said.

Donations are being accepted for the Mountain Brook Merchant Relief Fund through a recently created nonprofit, according to officials.

The 501(c)(3) allows the campaign to accept larger donations and for donors to receive tax deductions for their contributions.

Suzan Doidge, the executive director of the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, said putting together a nonprofit is never quick or easy. However, attorney Vince Schilleci, a past chamber president, made “a Herculean effort” and was able to get the nonprofit in place by May 1, Doidge said.

The organizers worked with Brooke Battle, the founder and CEO of Swell Fundraising in Birmingham, to start the campaign.

At press time, the Merchant Relief Fund had received nearly $30,000 in donations, according to the chamber website.

The chamber has also received numerous applications from merchants, Jones told the council.

In mid-May, the campaign also kicked off the Mayor’s Challenge, led by Welch.

“The first 40 people who donate $1,000, we will have the Welch Foundation match that, up to $40,000,” Welch said. So hopefully, very quickly, we can raise $80,000.”

Businesses do not have to be chamber members in order to apply for help from the fund, Doidge said.

The fund is meant to help businesses inside the city limits.

The nonprofit formed to accept and disburse money to businesses has an eight-member over-sight committee.

In addition to Welch, Jones, Doidge and Schilleci, the members are Keith Herron, a retired Regions Bank executive; Alan Martin, a retired Alabama Power executive; Tanya Cooper, a community volunteer; and Lane DeWine, a certified public accountant.

To donate, go to on emb.swell.gives or buy a “Choose Mountain Brook” T-shirt at pantsstore.com.

For more information, including applications for merchants, go to mtnbrookchamber.org/covid-19-resources.