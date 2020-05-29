Metro Roundup: 2 developments coming to Cahaba Heights

× Expand Rendering courtesy of Harbert Retail. Parkside at Dolly Ridge, a mixed-use office/retail development, located on Dolly Ridge Road adjacent to Cahaba Heights Elementary School is planned to be completed in 2021.

Two new developments will soon be coming to Cahaba Heights: Parkside at Dolly Ridge and Cahaba Heights Corner.

Parkside at Dolly Ridge, a mixed-use office/ retail development to be located on Dolly Ridge Road next to Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights, is slated to open in 2021. It will include about 6,700 square feet of community retail and office space with “ample surface parking,” said Casey Howard with Harbert Retail, which is handling leasing for the property. New Horizon Development is developing the site.

The development will connect to the new Cahaba Heights Park and other Community Spaces developments in the area, Howard said.

Thomas Hickman, president of New Horizon Development, said he’s proud to bring the project to Cahaba Heights.

“As a Vestavia Hills resident and longtime developer, I’m proud to be bringing a high quality, much-needed retail/office development in the heart of the Cahaba Heights community,” Hickman said.

No tenants for the project are known at this time.

CAHABA HEIGHTS CORNER

John Michael Bodnar, director of Fresh Hospitality, said Cahaba Heights Corner should come sometime early next year. The development includes 8,000 to 9,000 square feet of office space and 3,000 square feet of retail. Fresh Hospitality is moving its offices from Liberty Park and is hoping to lease additional office space to other tenants and retail space to hopefully a small restaurant, Bodnar said.

The development is in between Martin’s BarB-Que Joint and Philadelphia Baptist Church at 3009 Pumphouse Road. To keep more traffic off Pumphouse Road, the development will share its entrance with Martin’s. While parking spaces will be built for Cahaba Heights Corner, Bodnar said the church will allow access to its gravel parking lot in exchange for church visitors being allowed to use the development’s parking on worship days.