Metro Roundup: Little London Kitchen expands to Homewood

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Little London Kitchen craftsman John Bruce, aka J.B., takes apart a player piano as he begins the work to make a restaurant bar table out of the piano while preserving the strings on Feb. 11 that will be used in the Little London Kitchen’s new standalone restaurant on West Oxmoor Road in Homewood. J.B. intends to use a clear Plexiglas of some sort to preserve the integrity of the piano strings.

After a successful first six months operating their food truck, Bea and Matthew Morrissette, owners of the Little London Kitchen, announced earlier this year they will be renovating the old Oxmoor Grill location at 162 Oxmoor Road into The Little London pub, set to open in March.

Bea, who is originally from London, said she wants patrons at the pub to “feel like you’re [at] home.”

“You’re going to feed me good food, pour some good ale down me or leave me alone if I need [that],” Bea said.

The pub will feature food currently offered at the food truck, which is often accompanied by the red double-decker bus known as the “Duchess.” The typical British fare includes shepherd’s pie, fish and chips, Scotch eggs and more. In addition to established favorites, Bea said she plans to incorporate an international menu, specifically with Filipino food, taking from her heritage.

Bea’s mother is from the Philippines, while her father is from Trinidad.

One day a week, Bea will allow R&S Catering, led by chef Richard Wilkins, to “take over” the pub, allowing Wilkins to cook his dishes for visitors. Different food trucks in the area may also do “take overs,” Bea said.

Hours are still being determined and will be based on the demand of the pub’s patrons, Bea said. At first, the Morrissettes will scale back their food truck operation and just do dinners at the pub, before opening it for breakfast and lunch.

The pub will be a sort of extension of the Morrissette’s living room, Bea said, and will pay homage to British culture while also reflecting the couple’s interests. Shawn Fitzwater, a local artist, is creating a mural of the Birmingham skyline with the Duchess visible, while Bruce Custom Woodworks is taking old pianos and turning them into a bar, inlaying piano keys into the bar table, a nod to the Morrissettes love of the piano.

Since Matthew loves motorcycles, the company is also using old motorcycle parts as glassware storage.

“I believe in re-loving stuff,” Bea said.

Ninety percent of the furniture in the pub will be reused, she said. Having the pub reflect the landlord or landlady is a common sight in London, she said, and the goal is for the pub to be a warm, “cozy” place.

The pub will also feature a “Little Little London,” a children’s area in the corner with things to do and play with, to help parents who visit, Bea said. In keeping with the spirit of pubs in London, Bea said she wants The Little London to be a place where families come and meet other people and interact with employees, creating a tight-knit community.

“You start watching your families grow around you,” Bea said. “I just want it to be a place full of energy. … We like to chat with strangers; we want to know how your day went. Those stories add to our story.”

The pub has always been the “bigger plan,” Bea said, with the idea dating back to when the food truck opened last year primarily in the downtown Birmingham area.

Of course, no British pub would be complete without a way to watch “footy,” as Bea calls it, or, as Americans call it, “soccer.”

A Manchester United fan, Bea said the pub will include a “Manchester United Wall of Fame,” and she plans on watching each of the club’s matches at the pub.

While groups that support other English Premier League teams might use the pub, one supporters’ group has already made plans to call the pub home.

The Magic City Brigade, the supporters’ group for the Birmingham Legion FC soccer team, plans on watching the team’s road games at The Little London. The regular season starts March 15, with the first road game set for March 28.

While transitioning from a food truck to a brick-and-mortar establishment can be tricky, Bea said she’s confident people will enjoy it.

“As long as you fill a place with love and happiness, people will want to come,” she said.