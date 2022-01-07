Metro Roundup: Macy's Brookwood Village store to close

One of the last remaining stores at Brookwood Mall is closing after nearly 50 years in business.

Macy’s announced they are closing the store, a move they said was “part of the company’s strategy announced in early 2020.”

“The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s Brookwood Village is grateful to have served our customers and the community during the past 48 years, and we look forward to continuing to do so at Macy’s Riverchase Galleria and online at macys.com, or on the Macy’s app,” said Stephanie Jimenez with Macy’s corporate office.

A clearance sale will begin in January and run for approximately 8 to 12 weeks, Jimenez said. Regular, non-seasonal colleagues who the company was unable to place at a nearby Macy’s store are eligible for severance, including outplacement resources, Jimenez said.