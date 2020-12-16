Metro Roundup: New spa brings unique services to Homewood

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Yoni Spa, a new oxygen bar and spa in Homewood, offers clients a relaxing experience with a direct source of oxygen to help calm the mind and body on Oct. 29.

A new spa in Homewood opened in September, bringing a pure oxygen bar and yoni services to the city for the first time.

The Yoni Spa, located across from the new Homewood Police Department building, is a new business venture by owners Tanya Jones and Brandy Tyler Lacey.

The location will have a room designed for oxygen services. Customers can choose a service from 10 to 30 minutes long to breathe in pure oxygen from an oxygen machine mixed with aromatherapy.

“It’s good for headaches, hangovers, sinus issues,” Lacey said. “It helps with energy and alertness, to be able to focus.”

The Yoni Spa offers an “oxygen aromatherapy nap” service. A person comes in, takes a weighted blanket and eye mask, and he or she can have a 30-minute oxygen nap.

The oxygen services are mobile — Lacey said they can come to individuals’ homes and can provide services to guests at an event or party.

There is also a room that offers yoni services for women. This is a form of hydrotherapy where a woman sits over steaming water.

“This is provided for women who have issues with fertility, or have recurring infections, or issues with their thyroids, or endometriosis, or if they just want a detox,” Lacey said. “It’s a holistic way of healing their womb without any medication.”

Last, the Yoni Spa also offers a 30-minute herbal foot soak with relaxing herbs, salts and other natural ingredients.

Lacey and Jones collectively have over 30 years of experience in health care. Jones has a background in nursing, along with health information and technology. Lacey has been an assistant to physicians and nurses — scheduling surgeries, getting insurance verification and assisting physicians with their patients. In February, they met each other at an event and hit it off.

“We decided to take the certification class together (for yoni services) because we were both interested in it,” Lacey said. “I thought she was going to do her thing and I was going to do my thing with it, but we ended up doing it together.”

Although they’ve had their certifications since April, they weren’t able to open their business until September because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The response so far has been good, Lacey said.

“Customers love the atmosphere,” she said. “Customer service is something we very much pride ourselves on. We cater to our clients when they come in. The customers rave about the ambience of the office and being able to come in and relax.”

Lacey, a graduate of Homewood High School, said she is passionate about owning her own business in Homewood. When Jones was younger, she also attended a Homewood school, Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.

“Homewood is one of those communities that sticks together and supports their own,” she said.

Visit theyonispa.org for more information.