Metro Roundup: The Backyard Market opens in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. John Williams, the executive chef at The Backyard Market, sautés potatoes and carrots in the kitchen of the new eatery located at 633 Montgomery Highway on Jan. 4.

The Backyard Market has opened in Vestavia Hills, taking over the former Joel’s location on U.S. 31 next to Donatos Pizza.

Owner Jeff Gentry is a Vestavia native and 1997 graduate of Vestavia Hills High School and said he wanted to use his experience in the grocery business to provide a grocery store in that area that wasn’t quite as large as nearby Publix. The store will also provide breakfast, lunch and dinner options for dine-in or take-out, Gentry said.

“There’s really nothing on this side of 31,” Gentry said.

Gentry and his staff worked quickly after signing the lease in November to open in January, only having to do a deep cleaning of the space, painting and moving a few things around, he said.

The store will offer essentials such as milk and locally sourced eggs, as well as specialty cheeses and more, Gentry said. While the business is classified as a market instead of a restaurant, patrons can dine in.

Gentry said well-known Birmingham chefs Leo Oliver and John William will be part of his kitchen. Breakfast options will include traditional Southern options such as omelets, avocado toast, crevettes and more. Lunch will include sandwiches, soups, burgers and salads, and dinner will likely include two entrees that are rotated each week, including steak, Gentry said.

Patrons can take those meals to go, as well, and the store will offer plenty of take-home meals for residents, he said.

“We’re going to try and make as much stuff as we can in house,” Gentry said.

The location provides a nice patio place for families to hang out when the weather is nice, and the store will also have three big-screen TVs to watch sports, Gentry said.

The business will employ 12 to 15 people, and the store is hiring for some of those positions, he said.