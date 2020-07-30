New name, new look: Miss Dot’s becomes Craft’s on Church Street with new dishes plus old favorites

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Mac Stack, a fried chicken breast topped with mac ‘n’ cheese, pickles and ranch, served with a side of fries is one unique item on the menu at Craft’s on Church Street, formerly Miss Dot’s. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Baja Bowl, one of the new items on the menu at Craft’s on Church Street, features a bowl of rice topped with grilled chicken, black beans, roasted corn and cheddar cheese with sides of salsa, sour cream or guacamole. Prev Next

When Miss Dot’s changed its name to Craft’s on Church Street a few of months ago, Mountain Brook citizens were curious to know the story behind the chicken restaurant’s name change —and what new changes to expect from it.

It turns out that the new owner, Craft O’Neal Jr., and his father of the same name had played a role in Miss Dot’s since its beginning.

O’Neal and his father become partners with Tyre Stuckey and Tim Ferguson, former owners of Miss Dot’s, a few years ago. In December 2018, the O’Neals took over the management of Miss Dot’s before officially assuming full ownership of the restaurant in August 2019.

“The restaurant business just runs in the family,” O’Neal said. His grandparents started Zoës Kitchen in 1995, making O’Neal a third-generation restaurant owner.

The first change O’Neal decided to make after taking the reins was to remodel the interior of the restaurant. It felt like a breakfast and lunch place, he said, and he wanted a more comfortable feel for nighttime dining.

The restaurant exchanged its bright green booths for more modern seating and décor. There are also new dining tables on the sidewalk for customers to enjoy the views on Church Street while they chow down on fried chicken.

The menu has undergone a makeover as well. The restaurant has gotten much more creative by offering more than a classic chicken sandwich. Customers can expect to see the same delicious Southern dishes they enjoyed before the renovation in addition to some exciting bonuses.

Since revamping the menu, Craft’s on Church Street now offers wraps, bowls and different sides, O’Neal said. Other new menu items are an improved macaroni and cheese recipe, a honey hot chicken quesadilla and more frozen cocktails.

The real inspiration for the restaurant’s new menu items is family recipes, O’Neal said.

For example, customers can look forward to ordering Greek chicken dinners inspired by those of Zoës Kitchen, which will be available to order soon. O’Neal’s mother also introduced some new recipes.

Another popular new option is the Marky burger, which features O’Neal’s grandfather’s special sauce.

For diners wanting something healthier, Craft’s on Church Street offers an array of salads, bowls and the option to substitute grilled chicken for fried.

Longtime fans of Miss Dot’s classic fried chicken recipe have no need to fear — a glance at the menu will prove that homestyle southern chicken recipes still take center stage.

Leola Rogers, the original “Miss Dot” and source of many of the original recipes, still works for O’Neal’s uncle, John Cassimus, O’Neal said. Cassimus was an original owner of Miss Dot’s before turning over his role to Tim Ferguson.

The new menu items aren’t the only reason that business has been booming lately.

“We’ve built a bunch of momentum over the past year,” O’Neal said. “We’re doing better than we were this time last year.”

Additionally, in the midst of a pandemic and an economic crisis, people have been quite eager to order meals and drinks for pick-up over the past few months.

Tips alone have nearly tripled in recent months, O’Neal said. Mountain Brook residents have been extremely supportive to the local businesses they have missed while in quarantine.

The caption of an Instagram post shared by @craftsbhm in May announcing the new developments says it all: “New name, some new menu items, but the same friendly faces!”

Craft’s on Church Street is available for curbside pickup or dine-in from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday through Thursday and until 9 p.m. on Fridays. To order ahead, call 205-739-2232.