Mizzen+Main celebrates two years at The Summit

Mizzen+Main is celebrating two years at The Summit, where the menswear retailer has built a following around clothing that combines classic style with performance fabrics.

Located at 225 Summit Blvd., Suite 300, the store offers a range of apparel including dress shirts, golf wear, pullovers, travel clothing and other wardrobe essentials designed for comfort and versatility.

Founded on the idea that traditional dress shirts could be more comfortable, Mizzen+Main launched with what it describes as the first performance-fabric dress shirt. The company has since expanded its lineup to include clothing intended for both professional and casual settings.

The brand focuses on garments made with moisture-wicking, stretch fabrics that offer the look of traditional menswear while providing added comfort and ease of movement.

Today, the store carries a variety of apparel designed for work, travel, golf and everyday wear, with an emphasis on durable, long-lasting pieces that can transition between different occasions.

Mizzen+Main’s Birmingham location is one of numerous stores nationwide and serves customers from throughout the Birmingham metro area and beyond.

For more information, visit mizzenandmain.com or call 205-407-4188.