More than a beverage: Finch Fine Wines serves up expertise and experience

Attorney and wine lover Ed Finch opened Finch Fine Wines in November 2019 after seeing a void in the market.

When Birmingham’s most popular wine store at Western Mountain Brook closed, Ed Finch saw a gap in the market.

Drawing from lessons learned from his friend and Manhattan wine merchant Bernie Frandin, Finch knew exactly how to fill it. Years earlier, as a young lawyer and aspiring wine enthusiast, he had walked into Frandin’s shop searching for the best wine in town. That moment sparked a passion — one that would eventually lead him to open Finch Fine Wines.

Now, after more than five years in business, Finch Fine Wines has become more than just a wine shop for Mountain Brook. With a carefully curated selection of more than 3,000 bottles, the store offers something for every palate.

“Wine is more than just a beverage — it is a facilitator of memorable experiences,” General Manager Nathanael Dauphin said. “We aim to provide the Birmingham and metropolitan area with the best wines at any price. We learn our customers' preferences to make perfect recommendations for all occasions.”

A certified sommelier hand-selects the store’s offerings, and the Seasonal Six Packs and bottles in the $15–$25 range are among the most popular products.

The shop also hosts free wine tastings and Connoisseur Classes for those eager to expand their knowledge.

For more information, visit the store at 2737 U.S. 280, Suite 144 or go online to finchfinewines.com.