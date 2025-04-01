Mountain Brook Business Happenings: April 2025

Expand Photo courtesy of Lane Hagan L to R: Kathryn, Libby and Lane Hagan. Libby's Friends, a Mountain Brook based nonprofit, launched in 2020 and provides financial support to individuals with disabilities.

NEWS & ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Libby’s Friends recently hit a major milestone, distributing a total of 1,000 grants across Alabama to support individuals living with disabilities since its founding in 2020. The nonprofit also recently joined the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, further cementing its presence in Mountain Brook. 205-529-8377, libbysfriends.org

The Birmingham Zoo has named Jody Cassell as its new

Expand Photo courtesy of the Birmingham Zoo Jody Cassell, the Birmingham Zoo's deputy director.

deputy director. Cassell previously spent more than 20 years at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida, where she held leadership positions, most recently as director of guest experience and vendor management. She also served as director of conservation at Brevard Zoo and won national awards for her efforts. At the Birmingham Zoo, she will oversee animal health, operations, maintenance, landscaping, learning and engagement, as well as living collection and animal care.

205-879-0409, birminghamzoo.com

ANNIVERSARIES

Expand Photo courtesy of Wesley Lassen Wesley Lassen has owned The Cook Store in Mountain Brook Village for 26 years, and her shop dog, Lucy, is a customer favorite.

is celebrating 26 years at 2841 Cahaba Road. The shop sells products for cooking and entertaining, including kitchenware, bakeware, cookware, kitchen tools and pottery.

205-879-5277, thecookstoremtnbrook.com

Hello Bakery has been whipping up cookies, cakes and small-batch ice creams for two years at 1109 Dunston Ave. Pastry chef and bakery owner Wim Miree takes pride in making this location his one and only.

205-201-5668

Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Fresh cinnamon rolls are seen on a tray at Hello Bakery in Mountain Brook on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

Taziki’s Cafe has been serving Mediterranean cuisine at 2737 U.S. 280 for 27 years.

205-870-0455, tazikis.com

Leaf & Petal has been open for 51 years at 2817 Cahaba Road, Suite 2322. The business offers a wide variety of plants, garden

décor, pots and more.

205-871-3832, leafnpetal.com

A’Mano Gifts has been selling gifts for 27 years at 281 Rele St. The lifestyle gallery specializes in handmade and one-of-a-kind items.

205-871-9093, amanogifts.com

Town and Country Clothes has been in business for 82 years. The store at 74 Church St. offers a carefully chosen collection of women’s clothing.

205-871-7909, townandcountryclothes.com

Rousso Adams Facial Plastic Surgery is celebrating 25 years in Mountain Brook. Dr. Daniel Rousso and Dr. Austin Adams provide surgical and non-surgical procedures, along with med-spa services. The office is at 2700 U.S. 280, Suite 300W.

205-930-9595, drrousso.com

Mountain Brook Eye Care has been serving the community for two years at 921 Jemison Lane. Dr. Jeremy Edgerly provides adult and pediatric eye exams, contact lens fittings and emergency eye care. The office also offers luxury frames and sunglasses.

205-341-9595, mtnbrookeyes.com

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Customers shop at Little Buckhead Blue, a children’s clothing store, in Lane Parke on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Little Buckhead Blue has been open for two years at 341 Rele St. in Lane Parke. The store specializes in upscale items for babies and children.

205-834-8078, littlebuckheadblue.com

Combs Village Healthcare is celebrating two years at 600 Olde English Lane, Suite 100. The clinic offers primary care, sports medicine and more.

205-407-4707, combsvillagehealthcare.com

The White Room Bridal Salon is celebrating 20 years at 2415 Canterbury Road. The boutique caters to brides, mothers and debutantes.

205-970-6767, thewhiteroombirmingham.com