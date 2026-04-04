Mountain Brook business happenings: April 2026

× Expand Submitted Cala Coffee

COMING SOON

Cala Coffee, owned by husband-and-wife duo Josh and Melanie “Mel” Cosio, will open a new location this spring at 2409 Montevallo Road in Mountain Brook Village. It will be housed in the former site of Suite Dreams, a custom bedding and decor boutique. This will mark the local coffee brand’s third location. Offerings are set to include coffee, pastries from Bandit Pâtisserie and breakfast fare from Ladybird Taco. calacoffeeco.com

Expand Submitted The Jemison

The Jemison, an upscale 55+ senior living community at 2900 Cahaba Road, is now under construction. The project sits on a 4.88-acre site behind the Mountain Brook Plaza shopping center and Office Park. The 162-unit luxury facility will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care with resort-style amenities including a spa, an 18-hole putting course and fine dining. Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2027. 205-573-4136, thejemison.com

NOW OPEN

Expand Submitted SeaBar by Little Betty

SeaBar by Little Betty is now open at 1011 Jemison Lane. The seafood-focused restaurant is from Atlanta-based Revival Restaurant Group. It sits next to its sister concept, Little Betty Steak Bar. The menu is inspired by coastal Italy and Japan with raw bar selections and seafood dishes. Both menus have been developed by Executive Chef Kyle Biddy. SeaBar’s menu highlights familiar seafood favorites with bold, oceanic flavors such as oysters, lobster and more. 205-315-4080, littlebettyseabar.com

RELOCATIONS AND RENOVATIONS

Expand Submitted dg, formally Daniel George

dg restaurant, formerly known as Daniel George, located at 2837 Culver Road in Mountain Brook Village, has debuted a recent interior renovation. The restaurant was rebranded in 2025 to mark its 25th anniversary. The updated space includes a redesigned bar by local architect Jeffrey Dungan along with new banquettes and a darker, European-inspired interior. The restaurant specializes in creative American cuisine in an elegant but unpretentious atmosphere. 205-871-3266, danielgeorgerestaurant.com

ANNIVERSARIES

Expand Submitted Amy Smith Gardner State Farm

Amy Smith Gardner State Farm, 3900 Montclair Road, Suite 350, recently celebrated its 15th anniversary in business. The milestone was recognized with a gathering attended by Gardner, family members, city leaders, clients and members of the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce community. 205-870-8820, amysmithgardner.com

The Cook Store, located at 2841 Cahaba Road, is celebrating 27 years of selling products for cooking and entertaining, including kitchenware, bakeware, cookware, kitchen tools, specialty pantry items and unique functional pottery. 205-879-5277, thecookstoremtnbrook.com

Hello Bakery has been whipping up cookies, cakes and small-batch ice creams since 2022 at 1109 Dunston Ave. in Crestline Gardens. Owner Wim Miree is a pastry chef and restaurant veteran with a passion for baking. 205-201-5668, instagram.com/hellobakery_bhm

Expand Submitted Leaf & Petal

Leaf & Petal botanical shop, located at 2817 Cahaba Road, Suite 2322, has been open for 52 years. The business strives to maintain old-fashioned customer service with one-on-one attention for each customer. It offers a wide variety of curated indoor and outdoor plants and shrubs, seasonal greenery, garden and yard décor, pots, gift accessories, design and more. 205-871-3832, leafnpetal.com

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe has been serving Mediterranean cuisine for 28 years and has grown to around 100 locations nationwide, including 2737 U.S. 280. Taziki’s is focused on community and families sharing healthy meals together, as well as crafting authentic Greek dishes with farm-fresh ingredients. Favorites include gyros, pitas, soups and salads. Keith and Amy Richards launched the idea after one of their trips to Greece, sparking a desire to create amazing food and create community around it. 205-870-0455, tazikis.com/location/mtn-brook

A’Mano Gifts, located at 281 Rele St., has been selling gifts for 28 years. The lifestyle gallery specializes in handmade and one-of-a-kind items, including art, table books, home decor, women’s jewelry and accessories, men’s gifts, handmade pottery, glassware and barware, candles and apothecary, letterpress greeting cards and other unique items. 205-871-9093, amanogifts.com

Town and Country Clothes has been in business for 83 years. The store, located at 74 Church St. in Crestline Village, offers a curated collection of clothing for women, specializing in easy-to-care-for clothing for travel and leisure by multiple featured designers. Favorites also include painted scarves by Laurel Machen Bassett, who is the fourth owner of the boutique. 205-871-7909, townandcountryclothes.com

Expand Submitted Rousso Adams Facial Plastic Surgery

Rousso Adams Facial Plastic Surgery is celebrating 26 years in Mountain Brook. Dr. Daniel Rousso and Dr. Austin Adams provide both surgical and nonsurgical procedures, including facelifts, neck lifts, lip augmentation, hair restoration, fillers and hyperbaric oxygen therapy. Their facility also offers skin resurfacing, lip augmentation and med-spa services. 205-930-9595, drrousso.com

Mountain Brook Eye Care has been serving the community for three years at the 921 Jemison Lane location. Dr. Jeremy Edgerly has more than 10 years of experience as an optometrist, providing adult and pediatric eye exams, contact lens and glasses fittings, emergency eye care, ocular disease treatment and more. The office also offers luxury frames and sunglasses. 205-341-9595, mtnbrookeyes.com

Little Buckhead Blue has been open at 341 Rele St. in Lane Parke for three years. Shoppers can find upscale items for babies and children, including clothing and accessories from The Beaufort Bonnet Company. Inventory includes dresses, rompers, bubbles, polo shirts and swimwear in sizes ranging from newborn to size 12. The boutique also sells signature hats, shoes, blankets, swaddles and coordinating “Daddy & Me” styles. 205-834-8078, littlebuckheadblue.com

Combs Village Healthcare, 600 Olde English Lane, Suite 100, is celebrating three years in business. The clinic, run by family and orthopedic nurse practitioner Bryan Combs, offers primary care visits, sick visits, hydration services, sports medicine, weight loss, membership medicine, men’s health, chronic disease management and more. 205-407-4707, combsvillagehealthcare.com

Mayfield College Advising is celebrating its eight-year anniversary. The firm, located at 3 Office Park Circle, was founded by Ginger Mayfield. She and her team offer a personalized, pragmatic approach to the college admissions process for students. Services include test preparation, course selection, summer planning, resume building and essay polishing. 205-238-9411, mayfieldcollegeadvising.com