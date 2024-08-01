Mountain Brook Business Happenings August 2024

Now Open

Scale Watchers Rx is now open in Mountain Brook. The medical weight loss clinic is supervised by doctors or nurse practitioners and tailored to each client’s weight loss goals. Clients are seen by appointment, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 205-773-5673

× Expand Deliciously

Deliciously has now opened in Mountain Brook Village at 2822 Petticoat Lane, Suite B. The snack shop sells gourmet marshmallows made from clean ingredients, along with a selection of healthy snacks and drinks. The “S’morefront” also offers customers artisan roasted s’mores made to order. Customers can stop by Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 205-202-1591

Coming Soon

Expand Chef Lindsey Noto

Feast Catering and Culinary Kitchen will open soon at 81 Church St., Suite 104, in Crestline Village. The business started as a catering connector company, which allowed customers to place catering orders in their area from one site. The new brick-and-mortar location will be in the spot formerly occupied by The Birmingham Candy Company. Feast will continue to offer catering services, but with the additional option to order from an in-house catering menu. Chef Lindsey Noto will also offer cooking classes in the new kitchen space. Follow on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

New Ownership

UAB Health System has acquired Ascension St. Vincent’s for $450 million. UAB will gain ownership of all St. Vincent’s sites of care, including the hospitals at Birmingham, Blount, Chilton, East and St. Clair. This also includes St. Vincent’s One Nineteen. The transaction is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024. 205-934-4681

News and Accomplishments

The Baptist Health System, a nonprofit corporation that owns 30% of Brookwood Baptist Health, has announced the appointment of Brandon Wilson, executive chairman of Wilbron Inc., to its board of trustees. Wilson is a graduate of Auburn University and a 2023 inductee into the Public Relations Society of America’s (PRSA) College of Fellows. Wilson founded Wilbron, Inc., and is the author of “Sabotage: Leadership that Overcomes Betrayal, Theft and Deceit.” 205-877-1000

× Expand Little Betty Steak Bar

The Little Betty Steak Bar, 321 Rele St., has been given an Award of Excellence on the 2024 Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards list. The restaurant serves locally grown steak, seafood and farm-fresh chicken, along with side dishes cooked to order from the open kitchen. The carefully chosen wine list, home to a selection of California wines, is what landed the upscale steakhouse on the awards list. Little Betty is open Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 4 to 11 p.m. 205-834-8674

The Birmingham Business Journal has recognized The Welch Group, LLC, as the No. 1 Best Place to Work in 2024. The Welch Group is a financial planning and advisory firm, serving clients locally and nationwide. The firm is located at 3940 Montclair Road and is open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-879-5001

Davenport’s Pizza has been voted 2024’s Best Pizza in AboutTown magazine. Davenport’s has two locations, with one at 2837 Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook and the newest in the Vestavia City Center. The restaurant is known for its sauce and crust, made daily in-house, and fresh toppings. Stop in for a pizza Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 4:30 to 9 p.m. 205-879-8603

Personnel Moves

× Expand Lizzie Maymon

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce has named Lizzie Maymon as its new executive director. Maymon makes the move from the events and membership sector. 205-871-3779

× Expand Brian Groeschell

Brian Groeschell has been promoted to the SmartBank regional president. He will be overseeing all operations across the markets, spanning from southwest Alabama to Huntsville, including the location at 101 Office Park Drive in Mountain Brook. Groeschell has been with SmartBank for more than 10 years. 659-599-0384

Anniversaries

Birmingham Animal Hospital + Resort is celebrating one year in business. The business combines expert veterinary care and surgical procedures with a resort for boarding in an upscale, modern environment. The fear-free facility is designed to minimize stress for pets while Dr. Claire Bellman and staff care for them. Emergency veterinary care is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Preschool Partners, 4447 Montevallo Road, will enjoy its 30th year this school year. The children’s program focuses on providing school-readiness classes and play-based curriculum primarily for low-income families. There are a number of full-tuition spots available as well. In addition to the children’s program, the school offers parent instruction covering topics such as discipline, nutrition and money management. The preschool is open weekdays beginning at 8:30 a.m. 205-951-5151

Church Street Coffee and Books, 81 Church St., is celebrating its 13-year anniversary in Mountain Brook. The shop, owned by Cal and Heather Morris, is known for freshly brewed coffee, the “Church Street Breakup Cookie” and the book selection. The coffee shop is open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. 205-870-1117

The Girl Talk Ministry Group is celebrating 11 years uniting local girls in community and faith. With one location in Mountain Brook, the group is open to middle and high school girls. The primary focus for the group meetings is growth in Jesus, as well as relationships with other girls. For more information on joining or starting a group, visit their website.

Village Press, 2710 Cahaba Road, is celebrating 59 years of business in September. The store specializes in high-end stationary from national companies, as well as custom-created invitations and stationary for life’s special moments. The store is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 205-871-5498

× Expand Condado Tacos

Condado Tacos has been open at 2800 Cahaba Village Place, Suite 130, in Mountain Brook for one year. Located in Cahaba Village, the restaurant serves tacos your way, bowls, queso and chips, tequila, margaritas, mocktails and more. The taco chain has locations in 10 states, including two in Alabama. Stop in daily from 10:30 a.m to 11 p.m. 205-533-6007