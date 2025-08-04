Mountain Brook Business Happenings August 2025

Now Open

Los-Angeles based Johnnie-O recently opened a new location in Mountain Brook’s Lane Parke. Located at 2711 Lane Park Road, Suite D12, the new shop is the brand’s 12th retail store. Johnnie-O offers a selection of apparel and accessories for men and women. The store is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. 205-326-7462

New Ownership

Expand Crestline Bagel

Tommy and Lizzie Hiltz officially became the new owners of Mountain Brook's beloved Crestline Bagel chain in April. Crestline Bagel specializes in handmade bagels and other baked goods. The chain has three locations: Crestline Village, Cahaba Heights and Downtown Birmingham. They are open Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. 205-871-4583

News and Accomplishments

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce has released the official tourism video for the city of Mountain Brook. The video aims to embody the culture and lifestyle of the city while highlighting small businesses and the people behind them.

The Kiwanis Club of Birmingham has named five people to the 27th class of the Birmingham Business Hall of Fame. The club celebrates five business leaders who have helped shape the city and build a stronger community. This year’s honorees are Horace Corbin Day of Jemison Investment Co., John Holcomb III of National Bank of Commerce, Don James of Vulcan Materials Co., John Johns of Protective Life Corp. and Charles McCrary of Alabama Power Co. The 27th Birmingham Business Hall of Fame event will be at the Harbert Center on Tuesday, Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to induct honorees.

Expand Fred Elliott

Fred Elliott has been named Birmingham regional president and an executive vice president of Russellville-based CB&S Bank. He will be based at the bank’s Mountain Brook branch, which is located at 7 Office Park Circle and opened in 2023. 205-831-8300

Dawn Bulgarella, CEO of the UAB Health System, and Thibaut van Marcke, senior vice president of Orlando Health and Alabama Region president, have been named to the Alabama Hospital Association board of trustees, representing the Birmingham Regional Council.

Anniversaries

× Expand Bryant Bank

Bryant Bank is celebrating 20 years of business. The bank has a location in Crestline Village at 117 Euclid Avenue. Office hours are from 9 a.m. to p.m. Monday- Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. Drive-thru hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The bank is closed Saturday and Sunday.205-802-6280

Village Press, 2710 Cahaba Road, is celebrating 60 years of business. The store specializes in high-end stationary from national companies, as well as custom-created invitations and stationary for life’s special moments. The store is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 205-871-5498

Expand Scale Watchers Rx

Scale Watchers Rx is celebrating one year of business in Mountain Brook. The medical weight loss clinic is supervised by doctors or nurse practitioners and tailored to each client’s weight loss goals. Clients are seen by appointment, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 205-773-5673

Deliciously is celebrating their first anniversary in Mountain Brook Village at 2822 Petticoat Lane, Suite B. The snack shop sells gourmet marshmallows made from clean ingredients, along with a selection of healthy snacks and drinks. The “S’morefront” also offers customers artisan roasted s’mores made to order. Customers can stop by Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Coming Soon

Locanda Brasato, a fresh new Italian dining concept from the team behind Birmingham’s acclaimed Le Fresca, is set to open in Lane Parke this fall. The new restaurant will occupy the space formerly home to Post Office Pies at the intersection of Rele Street and Jemison Lane.