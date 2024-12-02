Mountain Brook Business Happenings December 2024

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce The Station at Crestline Heights The Station at Crestline Heights held their official ribbon cutting on Oct. 15, 2024 to celebrate the opening of the new apartment complex.

Now Open

The Station at Crestline Heights, 5102 Station Drive, is now open. This pet-friendly apartment complex is convenient to Crestline, Mountain Brook and Birmingham while offering multiple floorplan options to fit their lifestyle. The Station provides amenities such as a resort-style saltwater pool, 24/7 fitness center, clubroom, dog park, business facilities and more.

205-548-0976, stationcrestline.com

Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Deliciously held a ribbon cutting on Sept. 20, 2024 to celebrate their opening.

Deliciously is now open on Petticoat Lane. The superfood snack store offers a market to visit in person for healthier alternatives to the snacks most of us crave. The foods can also be ordered online for delivery. Deliciously also offers a “s’moresfront” to customers where they can order s’mores hand-roasted to order. Stop by Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 205-291-3145, deliciouslybetter.com

Coming Soon

Following its own opening last year in Mountain Brook, the owner of the Little Betty Steak Bar is ready for another dining venture. Jamey Shirah plans to launch a new seafood restaurant in the recently vacant Melt location in Lane Parke. The owner hopes to open the restaurant in the spring and plans to offer coastal-inspired seafood dishes that complement the menu at Little Betty Steak Bar.

New Ownership

× Expand Photo by Madison Miller. Monkees of Mountain Brook Owner Melissa Cunningham sits at the front of Monkee’s of Mountain Brook.

Monkee's of Mountain Brook is under new ownership. Elizabeth Huber recently took ownership of Monkee’s, located at 2006 Cahaba Road in the heart of English Village. Previously owned by Mark Campbell and Melissa Cunningham-Campbell, this store was the second Monkee’s franchise in the state. The store offers women upscale designer shoes, dresses, accessories and more. Stop by the store Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

205-783-1240, monkeesofmountainbrook.com

Personnel Moves

× Expand Photos courtesy of Business Wire When he retires at the end of the year, Ronnie Smith, left, head of Regions’ corporate banking group, will be succeeded by Brian Willman, center, who currently serves as head of commercial banking for the company. Nikki Stephenson, right, head of credit products for Regions, will be elevated to serve as head of commercial banking.

Ronnie Smith, head of the corporate banking group for Regions Bank, plans to retire at the end of the year following more than four decades of service to Regions and its predecessor banks. Brian Willman, head of commercial banking for Regions, will succeed Smith in the corporate banking group, and Nikki Stephenson, head of credit products for Regions, will be elevated to serve as head of commercial banking. Smith began his career in 1981 at Deposit Guaranty National Bank in Mississippi, one of the banks that would ultimately combine to become Regions. Smith held numerous leadership roles before he was named head of the corporate banking group in 2018. Willman joined Regions in 2009 as community banking executive serving Georgia and South Carolina. He was later elevated to further leadership roles and became head of commercial banking in early 2020. Stephenson joined Regions’ capital markets division in 2008 from SunTrust Bank and has held a number of leadership roles throughout her tenure.

1-800-734-4667, regions.com

News and Accomplishments

In September, O’Neal librarian Matt Layne was recognized by Mountain Brook Mayor Stewart Welch and the City Council for being named Librarian of the Year by the Jefferson County Public Library Association. Layne was a student at Mountain Brook High School, went on to UAB and then got his master’s in library and information science from the University of Alabama. He is the president-elect of the Alabama Library Association; on the board of directors at the Young Adult Library Services Association; the author of “Miracle Strip,” published by Brick Road Poetry Press, Inc.; and has served as a librarian for over 14 years at the O’Neal Library.

205-879-0459, oneallibrary.org/matt; mattlaynepoetry.com

Anniversaries

The Taco Mama franchise is celebrating 13 years in business. The restaurant’s original location opened in November 2011 in Mountain Brooks’s Crestline Village. Since then, the restaurant has expanded to 10 locations. Taco Mama is known for “build your own” tacos, quesadillas, burritos and bowls, plus an extensive margarita menu. The Trussville location is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

205-414-9314, tacomamaonline.com

Expand Jesse Chambers Please Reply owner Katie Smith (L) with friend and customer Kate Gillespie (R) during the Crestline Village open house in Mountain Brook on Monday, Dec. 7, 2017.

Please Reply is celebrating 25 years in business. The store specializes in wedding invitations, stationery, and gifts for every occasion. Customers can stop by the store at 42 Church St. Monday through Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.

205-870-4773, pleasereplyllc.com

The Fitness Center, 3900 Montclair Road # 210, has been helping clients improve their fitness for 31 years. The personal trainers offer one-on-one coaching to help clients meet their personal goals.

205-870-1121, thefitnesscenter.org

The Mountain Brook-based company Always Best Care will be celebrating its 11th anniversary this year. Always Best Care, located on Office Park Circle, is accredited by the Accreditation Commission of Healthcare and the National Association for Home Care and Hospice. The company offers clients in-home care, senior living referral services, skilled home health and more.

205-874-9730, alwaysbestcare.com/birmingham

Compassionate Crossings, based in Mountain Brook, is celebrating its second anniversary. The veterinarians offer pet euthanasia services in the pet’s own home. This often helps elderly and sick animals feel more comfortable. The service operates primarily on weeknights and weekends, when many veterinarian offices are closed.

205-531-0160, compassionate-crossings.com

Maro, the Asian fusion restaurant in Lane Parke, has been open for one year. Customers can expect meals prepared with fresh ingredients and a variety of Asian flavors. The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

205-238-5360, marobham.com

× Expand Photo by Sarah Gilliland. A selection of cookies at the grand opening of Crumbl Cookies in Greystone on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2023. Photo by Sarah Gilliland.

The Mountain Brook location of Crumbl has been open for one year now. The shop offers over 275 flavors of gourmet cookies on a daily rotating menu. Crumbl can also be found in Vestavia Hills, Trussville and Greystone. Customers can stop by the Mountain Brook location Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

205-719-2869, crumblcookies.com

Closings

Watkins Branch Bar and Brasserie, 2708 Culver Road, has recently closed due to alleged payroll violations. It is unclear what the future of the location will be. The website and social media pages do not offer any further information at this time.

watkinsbranch.com

Suite Dreams, 2409 Montevallo Road, will be closing by Thanksgiving 2024. After sincere thought and consideration, owners have set their sights on new goals and are not renewing the lease. Inventory is currently reduced. The website is being updated to continue offering design and construction services for custom pillows.

205-414-1922, suitedreamsal.com