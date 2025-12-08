Mountain Brook business happenings: December 2025

× Expand James Elledge, Juniper & James founder

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Mountain Brook native James Elledge has launched Juniper & James, a golf apparel brand focused on premium gear for hot climates — designed for golfers who want both quality and style in southern heat. Elledge now lives in Texas Hill Country with his wife and toddler twins, Juniper and James, and still visits family in Alabama. The debut collection includes performance polos, golf shorts and pants, belts and hats. The line features brrr° proprietary jersey fabric, which is scientifically proven to keep skin up to five degrees cooler. The performance polos have an athletic fit and offer lightweight stretch that maintains structure. Garment patterns and organic colors draw inspiration from natural elements — coastal courses, marshes, redfish tails and deep clay soil among them. Elledge has also helped build lifestyle brands Deep Eddy Vodka, Epic Western and King Ranch.

ANNIVERSARIES

Slim’s, a pizzeria and neighborhood bar at 65 Church St. in Crestline Village, is beginning its fourth year serving New York-style pizza — from classics to exotics like braised duck with mushrooms and pancetta or lobster with basil pesto and Calabrian chiles. Desserts range from ice cream flavors like affogato drowned in espresso to pecan pie with fior di latte ice cream. The drink menu includes beer, wine and curated cocktails served in an upscale, nostalgic yet laid-back atmosphere. 205-848-2706

Maro, an Asian fusion and poke fast-casual restaurant at 361 Rele St. in Lane Parke, is celebrating two years in business. Owner and chef Abhi Sainju puts a fresh spin on Asian flavors, including Korean, Vietnamese and Hawaiian influences. 205-238-5360

Crestline Village Dentistry, at 244 Country Club Park, is beginning its 18th year in business. Dr. M. Clark Dunn and his team offer preventive, restorative and cosmetic dentistry. They also focus on reducing dental anxiety. 205-870-5700

Taco Mama is celebrating 15 years in business. The fast-casual Tex-Mex chain, with its vibrant, kitschy atmosphere, began in Crestline Village in 2011. The concept was inspired by hole-in-the-wall burrito restaurants founder Will Haver visited while traveling in California. The restaurant offers a build-your-own taco bar, signature margaritas, fresh and whole ingredients and menu items for a range of dietary needs. 205-414-9314

The Fitness Center, at 3900 Montclair Road, Suite 210, is marking 32 years of helping clients improve their health. Personal trainers offer customized coaching to help clients meet their goals. Owners Vic and Beth Nigri focus on results-oriented coaching tailored to individual goals. 205-870-1121