Mountain Brook Business Happenings: February 2025

Anniversaries

Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery, located at 3000 Cahaba Village Plaza, Suite 120, is celebrating five years since the opening of its Cahaba Village location near American Family Care. They serve fresh-baked gourmet cookies and made-from-scratch ice cream. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

205-573-6115, greatamericancookies.com/cookie-cakes

Ray & Poynor Properties, located at 2629 Cahaba Road, is celebrating 15 years of business and the fourth anniversary of its rebranding. The updated brand kept the prominent RP mark and the color green, and updated signage was rolled out in Birmingham in mid-January 2021.

205-879-3036, raypoynor.com

Total Fitness Consultants, located at 2833 Culver Road, is celebrating the fourth anniversary of its second location in Mountain Brook Village. There is also a location at 204 Country Club Park in Crestline Village.

205-871-7744, totalfit.org

ChopNFresh Salads, located at 291 Rele St., is celebrating its two-year anniversary at its location in Lane Parke. Founded in 2016 by two close friends who wanted to help the restaurant industry shift and give access to truly fresh, healthy, and amazing fast food for their generation, the menu features a variety of seasonal salads, warm grains, and greens.

205-438-6655, chopnfresh.com

Rheumatology Associates, 12 Office Park Circle, is celebrating two years in Office Park. The practice offers a wide variety of in-house services, including digital imaging, bone density (DXA), phlebotomy with in-house laboratory facilities, a dedicated infusion center, and a research unit. Physicians include Joel D. Abbott, M.D.; Maura Kennedy, M.D.; Laura P. Parks, M.D.; P. Anthony Saway, M.D.; Henry B. Townsend, M.D.; Ryan S. Weldon, M.D.; and Anthony M. Turkiewicz, M.D. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

205-933-0320, alrheumatology.com

SmartBank, located at 101 Office Park Drive, is celebrating its second anniversary in Mountain Brook. SmartBank delivers banking solutions including checking, savings, investing, and planning to help clients meet their goals. SmartBank’s corporate banking team includes experienced and well-known bankers in Birmingham.

659-599-0384, smartbank.com

Ruby Ansley Interiors, Inc., located at 2806 Petticoat Lane, is celebrating 61 years in business. They provide professional design services by working with architects, builders, and expert craftsmen to create the client’s dream space. They work with both residential and commercial clients.

205-871-8294, rubyansleyinteriors.com

Crestline Pet Care PC, associated with Village Pet Care PC, has

been serving patients in its Mountain Brook location at 253 Country Club Park for one year. They provide extensive veterinary care to small animals in Mountain Brook and surrounding areas. Services include preventative care, digital radiology, ultrasonography, grooming, diagnostic blood panels, surgery, dental care, and palliative care. Microchipping, pharmacy needs, pet travel health certificates, hip evaluations, therapeutic laser treatment, and platelet-rich plasma treatments are also listed on their website. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

205-582-2013, crestlinepetcarepc.com