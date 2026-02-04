Mountain Brook business happenings: February 2026

OPENINGS

Craft’s has opened a new restaurant location at 2727 U.S. 280. The family-owned restaurant marked the opening with a ribbon cutting. Craft’s also operates established locations in Crestline Village and downtown Birmingham. 205-238-5408, craftsbhm.com

The Bottle Shop

The Bottle Shop has opened a new location at 81 Church St., Suite 102 in Crestline Village. The specialty retailer offers a curated selection of wines and bottled beverages. 205-206-0940, shopthebottle.com

Mountain Brook Nutrition is now open at 2822 Petticoat Lane, Suite B in Mountain Brook Village. The shop offers protein shakes, teas, coffee and a selection of specialty drinks and meal options. 205-332-0303, mountainbrooknutrition.com

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Expand Mountain Brook Chamber

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2026 board of directors. Officers include Katrina Porter, president; Knox Richardson, executive vice president; Lee Mallette, vice president of business development; David Faulkner, vice president of governmental affairs; Shannon McBrayer, vice president of membership; Dustin Dew, vice president of community affairs; Amy Jackson, vice president of compliance and governance; Ladd Tucker, immediate past president; Kim McGuire, secretary; and Dawson Horton, treasurer.

Additional board members include Virginia Grisham, junior board advisor; Landon Stubblefield, junior board liaison; Taylor Bartlett, Debbie Perkins, Jorge Castro, Anna Catherine Roberson, Dan Bundy and Elizabeth Brasher, directors at large; Maretta Ashford, city council liaison; Steve Boone, sustaining member; Emma Wells, Crestline Village representative; Radcliff Menge, Mountain Brook Village representative; Ashley Fuqua Parker, English Village representative; Mac McKiernan, Mountain Brook Plaza representative; Handley McCrory, Office Park representative; and Paul DeMarco, general counsel.

RELOCATIONS AND RENOVATIONS

Still Johnson Interiors has relocated from Morris Avenue in downtown Birmingham to a new location in English Village. The interior design studio is now located at 1903 Cahaba Road and marked the move with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. Still Johnson Interiors offers interior design services and curated home furnishings, and its work has been recognized by national publications. 205-907-6374, stilljohnson.com

ANNIVERSARIES

Total Fitness Consultants

Total Fitness Consultants, located at 2833 Culver Road, is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its second location in Mountain Brook Village. There is also a location at 204 Country Club Park in Crestline Village. 205-871-7744, totalfit.org

Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery, located at 3000 Cahaba Village Plaza, Suite 120, are celebrating six years since the opening of their Cahaba Village location near American Family Care. They serve fresh-baked gourmet cookies and made-from-scratch ice cream. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday. 205-573-6115, greatamericancookies.com/cookie-cakes

Ray & Poynor Properties, located at 2629 Cahaba Road, is celebrating 16 years of business and the fifth anniversary of its rebranding. The updated brand kept the prominent RP mark and the color green, and updated signage was rolled out in Birmingham in mid-January 2021. 205-879-3036, raypoynor.com

ChopNFresh Salads

ChopNFresh Salads, located at 291 Rele St., is celebrating its three-year anniversary at its location in Lane Parke. Founded in 2016 by two close friends, the menu features a variety of seasonal salads, warm grains and greens. 205-438-6655, chopnfresh.com

Rheumatology Associates, located at 12 Office Park Circle, is celebrating three years in Office Park. The practice offers a wide variety of in-house services, including digital imaging, bone density testing, phlebotomy, an infusion center and a research unit. 205-933-0320, alrheumatology.com

SmartBank, located at 101 Office Park Drive, is celebrating its third anniversary in Mountain Brook. The bank provides checking, savings, investing and planning services. 659-599-0384, smartbank.com

Ruby Ansley Interiors, Inc., located at 2806 Petticoat Lane, is celebrating 62 years in business. The firm provides professional design services for residential and commercial clients. 205-871-8294, rubyansleyinteriors.com

Crestline Pet Care PC, associated with Village Pet Care PC, has been serving patients at its Mountain Brook location at 253 Country Club Park for two years. The clinic provides veterinary care for small animals. 205-582-2013, crestlinepetcarepc.com