Mountain Brook Business Happenings: January 2025

Now Open

Polished on Church, a nail salon at 67 Church St. in Crestline Village, held a ribbon cutting in conjunction with the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce in December to celebrate its grand opening, just a few months after it began offering services. The salon focuses on providing a high-quality and personalized service, offering manicures and pedicures for adults and children. It also offers DAZZLE DRY, a long-lasting option. Polished on Church is open Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

205-873-7347, instagram.com/polishedonchurch_

Anniversaries

homeRN, a concierge caregiving service located at 127 Oak St., is celebrating two years since the opening of its office in Crestline to provide services to Mountain Brook, Vestavia and Homewood. homeRN cares for clients in the comfort of their homes and offers a wide range of caregiver and nursing services, including help with daily living activities, sitting services and communication between physicians and family members.

205-644-2906, homeRNcare.com

The Morning Sickness Clinic, 2700 U.S. 280, Suite 240E, recently celebrated its two-year anniversary. They treat morning sickness and hyperemesis gravidarum and offer vitamin and electrolyte replacement for pregnant patients.

205-772-9595, morningsicknessclinic.com

Expand Dr. Holly Gunn and Team

Gunn Dermatology has been serving patients at its Lane Parke location, 391 Rele St., for two years. The clinic specializes in medical, surgical, laser and cosmetic dermatology. Services include facelifts, fillers, Botox, facials, laser hair removal, ear piercings and more.

205-415-7536, gunndermatology.com

Paige Albright Orientals, 2814 Petticoat Lane #2320, is celebrating its 27th year in business helping customers choose the perfect rug for their space. The business takes pride in sourcing the most unique and antique rugs from around the world.

205-877-3232, paigealbrightorientals.com

Crestline Village Dentistry, 244 Country Club Park, is celebrating 17 years in business. The clinic provides general, family, cosmetic and emergency dental care for its patients.

205-870-5700, crestlinedentistry.com

Details, located at 2732 Cahaba Road, is celebrating its third anniversary in Mountain Brook. The home accessories boutique by Liz Hand Woods offers a carefully curated collection of items.

205-423-2993, detailsbylizwoods.com

Bongiorno Italian Restaurant, located at 68 Church St. in Crestline Village, will celebrate 37 years in Mountain Brook this year. The family-run Italian restaurant was honored by the city in 2021 for its longtime business, receiving a key to the city as a token of recognition. The menu features classic Italian dishes, a selection of pizzas and more.

205-879-5947, bongiornoitalianrestaurant.com

The Lingerie Shoppe, housed at 2403 Montevallo Road, will celebrate 79 years of business this year. Brenda Meadows has been the owner since 1988. The shop offers bras and underwear, bridal options, body tape and nipple covers, footwear, robes, sleepwear and more.

205-871-8994, thelingerieshoppemtb.com

× Expand LunahZon Photography

CharBar No. 7, at 900 Jemison Lane, is celebrating eight years in Mountain Brook. The menu features a wide variety of options, including steaks, burgers, salads, seafood and more.

205-802-9050, charbar7.com

Slim's Pizzeria, at 65 Church St. in Crestline Village, has been serving up pizza, salads, appetizers and ice cream, as well as beer, wine and cocktails, since 2022. 205-848-2706, slimspizzeria.com

West Alabama Bank and Trust, located at 200 Office Park Drive, Suite 200, will be celebrating its fifth anniversary in Mountain Brook.

205-536-8268, wabt.com

Ashford Hill for Henhouse Antiques, located at 1900 Cahaba Road in English Village, is celebrating 27 years in business. Henhouse Antiques offers unique pieces personally selected by owners Barbara Ashford and Judy Hill. In recent years, their daughters, Laura Ashford Gessert and Libby Hill McGowan, have joined the business, adding a fresh, contemporary look. They mix English with French, 18th century with 21st century and primitive with formal. Also available is The Hill Collection, a hand-picked selection of antique and modern jewelry.

205-918-0505, henhouse-antiques.com

Le Weekend Studio, a high-end women's clothing store owned by Courtenay Bullock, is celebrating just over three years in English Village. Bullock said she grew up in the retail business because her father operated a clothing store, Harrison’s, in Mountain Brook Village. The store is at 1917 Cahaba Road.

205-767-6857, leweekendstudio.com

Closings

Watkin's Branch Bourbon and Brasserie, located at 2708 Culver Road, has closed.