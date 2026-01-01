Mountain Brook business happenings: January 2026

× Expand Submitted Jennifer Chewning, left and Jenna Nielsen. The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce has added two new members to its team: Jennifer Chewning as membership coordinator and Jenna Nielsen as events coordinator.

PERSONNEL CHANGES

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce has added two new members to its team: Jennifer Chewning as membership coordinator and Jenna Nielsen as events coordinator. Chewning, a Homewood resident and mother of four, brings a background in child life services and education. Her experience includes time as a child life specialist, preschool teacher and PE instructor. She will focus on deepening member engagement and helping enhance the chamber’s membership experience. Nielsen, who lives in Mountain Brook, brings a creative mindset and entrepreneurial spirit drawn from her background in ministry, photography and event planning. A mother to one child and expecting her second, she will lead planning and execution of chamber events. Both coordinators will help the chamber continue its mission of fostering local connection, supporting business growth and strengthening community ties with a people-first approach.

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Embassy Suites

Embassy Suites by Hilton Birmingham, located at 2300 Woodcrest Place, has completed a multi-million-dollar renovation, transforming its 242-room property near downtown into a contemporary retreat with Southern charm. All guest suites and meeting spaces, as well as the open-air atrium, were refreshed. New lounge areas, modern décor and upgraded amenities — including a Peloton-equipped fitness center — aim to elevate the guest experience. Ruth’s Chris Steak House remains on site for meetings and events. Each of the hotel’s two-room suites now features updated furnishings, enhanced lighting and locally inspired artwork, including a nod to the iconic Alabama Theatre. The redesigned atrium offers guests a place to gather, while updated conference rooms and event spaces are tailored to both business meetings and social functions. The indoor pool, fitness center and public areas have all been modernized. 205-879-7400

Krista Conlin Robinson

KC Projects Public Relations, a Homewood-based communications firm, closed 2025 with strong results. The agency generated more than $4 million in PR value, expanded its service offerings and was named a finalist for PR Daily’s Media Relations Team of the Year. Alongside national recognition, the firm delivered campaigns for clients across Alabama in real estate, nonprofit, hospitality and civic sectors. As it approaches its 15th anniversary in 2026, KC Projects is marking more than 6,500 press placements, $40 million in total media value and more than 350 client campaigns. The agency, led by founder and president Krista Conlin Robinson of Mountain Brook, has grown steadily since 2011 and now supports a wide mix of local and national brands. Firm leaders say they remain focused on helping clients build meaningful connections through strategic media and community engagement.

ANNIVERSARIES

Ashford Hill for Henhouse Antiques is celebrating 28 years in business. The shop, located at 1900 Cahaba Road in English Village, is owned by Barbara Ashford and Judy Hill. In recent years, their daughters, Laura Ashford Gessert and Libby Hill McGowan, have joined the business and added a fresh, contemporary look. They mix English with French, 18th century with 21st century and primitive with floral. The shop also features antique jewelry, vintage costume jewelry and handmade jewelry by artists around the globe. 205-918-0505