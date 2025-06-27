Mountain Brook Business Happenings July 2025

Now Open

Luna is now open in Mountain Brook Village. Located at 2721 Cahaba Road, Unit 120, the clothing boutique celebrated its grand opening last month. The shop offers women’s clothing and accessories in store and online. Based on their website, prices range from $22 basics and jewelry to over $100 for dresses, sets and sunglasses. 205-568-4177

Ray & Poynor recently opened a new office in English Village. Located at 600 Olde English Lane, Suite 124, the office will serve as a brick-and-mortar hub for the real estate firm. The firm has been serving the Birmingham metro area since 2010, selling homes in Mountain Brook, Homewood, Vestavia Hills, Hoover, Pelham, Helena and Chelsea. They have also sold homes in Gardendale, Irondale, Trussville, Leeds, Moody and Birmingham. 205-879-3036

Personnel Moves

Bradley Moore recently joined The Welch Group as an advisor, bringing nearly 20 years of experience in the financial services field, including 17 years in commercial banking. As an advisor, he will help individuals and families gain lasting peace of mind through thoughtful, personalized financial planning. 205-879-5001

Anniversaries

Vaughan and Company is celebrating five years in their Mountain Brook storefront. Located at 73 Church St., this eatery in Crestline Village offers food delivery, curbside pickup and catering of casual comfort food. They are located in the space formerly occupied by Dinner, a food-to-go restaurant. 205-999-9097

Crestline Pharmacy owners Amanda and Matt Leach are celebrating their fifth year with the pharmacy, located at 60 Church St.. The pharmacy offers prescription pick up and delivery, provides traditional over the counter medicine and sells other gifts and goods. 205-871-0317

Real & Rosemary, located at 75 Church St., is celebrating 3 years in their Crestline location. Real & Rosemary is an upscale fast-casual restaurant that serves fresh, healthy home-cooked meals. The eatery has a location in Homewood, and they recently closed their location at The Summit. 205-757-4096

LAH Real Estate, located at 2850 Cahaba Road, Suite 200, is celebrating 33 years in business. LAH is a boutique luxury real estate brokerage specializing in representing the buyers and sellers of extraordinary homes throughout Alabama. They have over 150 real estate agents and offices in Mountain Brook, Homewood, Hoover and Crestline. 205-870-8580

Oak Street Garden Shop, located at 115 Oak St. in Crestline, is celebrating its 35th anniversary. Owner Billy Angell started the shop in a temporary structure in spring 1990 before opening a permanent building in fall 1990. The shop offers seasonal plants and flowers, garden shrubs, herbs and vegetables. They specialize in container gardening, creativity and instruction. 205-870-7542

Closing

Post Office Pies planned to close its doors for the last time on June 29, marking an end to the pizza spot that once earned a spot on the New York Times list of best pizza places in the country. Its first location opened in 2014 in the former Avondale Post Office building, but that spot closed more than a year ago. The final location in Mountain Brook closed as co-founder and chef John Hall reported their lease would have renewed at $14,000-$15,000 a month, a steep price tag for the independent operators despite their year over year growth.