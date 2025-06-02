Mountain Brook Business Happenings: June 2025

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lizzie Maymon poses with a plaque recognizing the chamber's Alabama Accredited Chamber of Commerce Designation.

News and Accomplishments

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce has earned the Alabama Accredited Chamber of Commerce designation. The AACC was established in 2016 as one of the most prestigious programs of the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama. The program sets standards of excellence for chambers in the state and promotes public awareness of the chamber of commerce brand as a community development and business membership organization.

YMCA of Greater Birmingham names Chad Zaucha as new CEO. He brings 20+ years of experience and will succeed longtime leader Dan Pile on June 2.

Personnel Moves

Anniversaries

The Tribe Hair Co. is celebrating one year at 2412 Canterbury Road in Mountain Brook. The luxury salon offers hair color, highlights, cuts, extensions and makeup, and is open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 205-834-8274, instagram.com/thetribehairco

The Curry Corner opened one year ago at 2037 Cahaba Road in English Village, in the former location of Chester’s Test Kitchen. The restaurant serves authentic Indian cuisine, including butter chicken and tandoori dishes, along with a full bar. It is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. currycornerbham.com

The mother-daughter duo of JoLeigh and Summer Payne opened Card My Yard one year ago in Mountain Brook. The business offers customized yard signs for birthdays, anniversaries, graduations and more. 205-999-0529, cardmyyard.com

Frida’s Cocina & Cantina opened last year in the space previously occupied by Civitas at 2031 Cahaba Road. The restaurant serves authentic Tex-Mex cuisine in a lively atmosphere. mexicanrestaurantfridas.com, 205-201-4822

Home With Hechart is celebrating four years at 2003 Cahaba Road, Suite 101, in English Village. The home décor store offers interior design services and sells furniture, gifts, lighting, textiles and more. Open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or by appointment. 205-202-3133, homewithhechart.com

The Fitness Center at 3900 Montclair Road #210 has been serving clients for 31 years. The gym offers personal training, cardio, mobility and strength classes, as well as nutritional coaching. Located above the Crestline Post Office. 205-870-1121, thefitnesscenter.org

Davenport’s Pizza Palace has been family-owned and operated since 1964. This year marks the pizzeria’s 61st anniversary at 2837 Cahaba Road. The restaurant serves thin-crust pizzas and salads in an old-school setting with arcade games. Open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday until 10 p.m., and Sunday from 4:30 to 9 p.m. 205-879-8603, davenportspizza.com

Publix GreenWise Market has served shoppers at Lane Parke for six years at 1000 Jemison Lane. The store offers organic and specialty groceries and is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. 205-802-9189, greenwisemarket.com

Emmy Squared Pizza at The Summit has been open for two years. The restaurant offers Detroit-style pizza, sandwiches, brunch and more. Dine in Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and weekends starting at 10 a.m. 205-994-8685, emmysquaredpizza.com

The Birmingham Boys Choir is celebrating 52 years of music education and performance in the Birmingham area. The nonprofit teaches music literacy, vocal technique and teamwork to boys across the region. 205-767-9219, birminghamboyschoir.org