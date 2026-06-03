Mountain Brook business happenings: June 2026

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NOW OPEN

Woody’s Food + Bar opened in May at 2721 Cahaba Road, Suite A, in in Mountain Brook Village in the space formerly occupied by DRAM, Surf-Hound and Carrigan’s. Owner Jason Parkman is a long-time resident of Mountain Brook who has extensive experience in the restaurant industry with a food truck and a Taziki’s franchise. He now offers elevated comfort food, including burgers, sandwiches and bar food, with planned trivia nights and live entertainment.

205-747-0257, eatatwoodys.com

RELOCATIONS AND RENOVATIONS

Bromberg’s, located at 2800 Cahaba Road, continues active construction at its Mountain Brook Village location. The project will nearly double the store’s retail space and add an authorized Rolex Service Center, Bromberg Galleries, an expanded custom design center and a new entrance. Completion is targeted before the 2026 holiday season or for early 2027.

205-871-3276, brombergs.com

ANNIVERSARIES

Tribe Hair Co. Salon recently celebrated two years at 2412 Canterbury Road. Owner Zoe Jupiter and her team offer haircuts, color, extensions, make up and styling in Mountain Brook Village.

@thetribehairco on Instagram

Frida’s Cocina & Cantina, a vibrant, upscale Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurant, recently celebrated two years at 2031 Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook Village. The restaurant offers cuisine and margaritas.

mexicanrestaurantfridas.com

Home With Hechart recently celebrated five years at 2003 Cahaba Road, Suite 101, in English Village. Interior designer Alex Hechart and her mother, Donna Woodfin, offer full-service residential design and an online home decor store. The business first opened in 2020.

homewithhechart.com

Mizzen+Main is marking two years at The Summit, 225 Summit Blvd., Suite 300. The classic menswear store focuses on comfortable pieces, including golf essentials, dress shirts, travel wear and pullovers.

205-407-4188, mizzenandmain.com

Colvin & Sawyer Law Offices will soon celebrate its first anniversary at 4 Office Park Circle, Suite 305. The firm, led by attorneys Christopher Colvin and Valerie Sawyer, focuses on probate, estate planning, wills, trusts and small business law.

205-202-9801, colvinlawgroup.com

The Fitness Center recently celebrated 32 years at 3900 Montclair Road, Suite 210. The gym offers personal training, group fitness and cardio equipment.

205-870-1121, thefitnesscenter.org

Davenport’s Pizza Palace recently celebrated its 62nd anniversary at 2837 Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook Village. The family-owned restaurant has served pizza and Italian fare since 1964.

205-879-8603, davenportspizza.com

Publix Super Market at Lane Parke recently celebrated seven years at 1000 Jemison Lane. The grocery store anchors the Lane Parke development in Mountain Brook.

205-802-9189, publix.com

Emmy Squared Pizza recently celebrated three years at The Summit, 300 Summit Blvd., Suite 104. The Brooklyn-based concept offers Detroit-style pizza, burgers and sandwiches.

205-994-8685, emmysquaredpizza.com

The Curry Corner will soon celebrate two years at 2037 Cahaba Road in English Village. The family-operated Indian restaurant, owned by friends Buwhan Bashel and Bir Thapa, focuses on classic as well as healthy dishes with minimal fried recipes, including large catering services. It also has a full bar.

currycornerbham.com

Birmingham Boys Choir recently celebrated 53 years. Founded in 1973, the choir trains young male singers ages 8-18 and is based in Mountain Brook.

205-767-9219, birminghamboyschoir.org