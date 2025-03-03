Mountain Brook business happenings: March 2025

Now Open

Residence Inn Homewood/Mountain Brook is now open at 2790 US 280 in Homewood. The hotel held a ribbon cutting in partnership with the Homewood Chamber of Commerce on Feb. 21. marriott.com/default.mi, (205) 479-3001

Alabama Dermatology and Rejuvenation Center has opened a location in Mountain Brook at 972 Montclair Road, Suite 100. A ribbon cutting was held with the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce on Feb. 28. The office offers both medical and cosmetic dermatology services. adardermatology.com, New Patients: (205)295-6695, Existing Patients: (205) 295-9415

Coming Soon

Market, a gourmet grocery store, is coming to Mountain Brook Village. The cozy, European-style corner shop will feature pre-made meals, chef-inspired seasonal goods and gourmet pantry staples. marketonthego.com, (205) 238-5020

New Ownership

Restaurateur Carole Griffin announced in February that after 40 years she has handed the ownership of Continental Bakery and Chez Lulu over to David Griner. Griner has worked with Griffin and her business partner Shea for the past nine months preparing to take over the eatery located at the gateway of English Village in Mountain Brook. chezlulu.us, Continental Bakery – (205) 870-5584, Chez Lulu –- (205) 870-7011

Personnel Moves

The Welch Group has announced new partners: Jay McGowan and Brent Gillis. With more than 15 years of experience in accounting and financial planning, McGowan brings significant value to the firm through his client service and expertise. Gillis has been an important part of their team since 2018. welchgroup.com, (205) 879-5001

The Welch Group also welcomed Katie Green to the team. Green is their newest associate advisor on the Client Service Team. As a graduate of the University of Alabama with a background in accounting, she brings a foundation in financial analysis paired with strong interpersonal skills.

Anniversaries

Sol Y Luna celebrated their 5th anniversary in Mountain Brook with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony that was held on Feb. 10 in partnership with the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. Located at 920 Lane Court, the vibrant Mexican tapas restaurant features a diverse selection of over 75 tequilas and a variety of margaritas.solylunabham.com, (205) 407-4797

Preschool Partners, located at 4447 Montevallo Road, will celebrate their 30th anniversary on Mar. 11 with a special ribbon cutting event held by the chamber of commerce. PreSchool Partner’s mission is to provide an inclusive and diverse learning environment that prepares preschool children and their families for success through high-quality curriculum, nurturing educators, parental engagement, and community collaboration. preschool-partners.org, (205) 951-5151

Watkins Branch Bourbon and Brasserie has been open at

2708 Culver Road in Mountain Brook for five years. The restaurant menu is inspired by the traditional French brasserie, offering small robust plates paired with concentrated cocktails. (205) 593-4403

TherapySouth has served the community of Mountain Brook and surrounding areas for 17 years. The clinic, with locations at 205 Country Club Park and 3800 River Run Drive, Suite 102, provides orthopedic physical therapy, hand therapy, wellness programs and more. (205) 871-0777, (205) 970-2350

Marguerite's Conceits opened its doors in 1993, making this year number 32. The gift shop at 2406 Canterbury Road is a bed and bath boutique offering linens, candles, bath and body products, pajamas and more. (205) 879-2730

Ladybird Taco has been open at 300 Rele St. in Mountain Brook for just over two years. The restaurant serves house-made tortillas, along with salsa, salads, queso and breakfast tacos. (205) 382-8871