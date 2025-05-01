Mountain Brook Business Happenings: May 2025

Personnel Moves

The RealtySouth Mountain Brook office, located at 2807 Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook Village, welcomes Brooke Garner as their newest agent.

RELOCATIONS AND RENOVATIONS

South Dallas Turf & Supply, a sod supplier, is relocating from 4940 Coshatt Drive in Hoover to 4762 Overton Road in Liberty Park.

205-988-3197, southdallasturfandsupply.com

News and Accomplishments

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP MBHS graduate Jack Tucker will be clerking for Justice Clarence Thomas during the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2026-2027 term.

Former associate of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP, Jack Tucker, will be clerking for Justice Clarence Thomas during the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2026-2027 term. Tucker is a Mountain Brook High School graduate and worked in the firm’s Birmingham office from 2023 to 2024, after serving as a summer project assistant and summer associate. He clerked for former colleague Judge Andrew Brasher on the Eleventh Circuit from 2022-2023 and is currently clerking for Chief Judge William Pryor through Summer 2025.

Anniversaries

Expand Photo courtesy of Meredith Robinson Mountain Brook students Fleet Robinson, left, and Harrison Steineker co-founded Surge DJ Services in 2023.

Surge DJ Services, co-founded by Mountain Brook students Fleet Robinson and Harrison Steineker, celebrated the second anniversary of their entertainment business this April. Over the past two years, Surge has established itself as a popular DJ choice for parties, school dances, and community events. Bookings and info available via Instagram @surge_dj_services.

Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sarah Robinson, founder of HUM Executive Concierge Agency, stands by the window at her mother’s home Wednesday, April 5, 2023. HUM Executive Concierge Agency provides clients with executive concierge and lifestyle management in Birmingham, Mountain Brook, Homewood and Vestavia Hills.

HUM Concierge is celebrating two years providing luxury services for busy clients. The company provides personal, corporate and real estate services, including personal shoppers, travel coordinators, household task assistance and more. The business is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

humconcierge.com, 205-578-2024

Empower Counseling and Coaching, 4 Office Park Circle #306, has been serving clients for six years. The counselors at Empower serve teenage or adult clients dealing with anxiety, depression, PTSD and other mental and behavioral health issues. The office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

empowercounselingllc.com, 205-730-6570

X4 Fitness has been open in Lane Parke for four years. The gym offers 40-minute group classes to meet all ability and fitness levels. There are three membership levels from which to choose, and you can book a free class online.

x4fit.com, 205-771-0256

Brogue and Cuff has been outfitting men for 23 years out of its English Village location at 1905 Cahaba Road. Customers can have custom suits, formal attire, casual attire and other clothing items made by hand to fit their lifestyle. Men can be fitted in the store or at their home, by appointment.

brogueandcuff.com, 205-803-2202

Expand Photo by Graham Yelton After starting her business in the mid-2000s, Dana Wolter has expanded to a storefront office on Cahaba Road.

Dana Wolter Interiors, located at 2713 Cahaba Road, is celebrating 20 years of interior design service in Mountain Brook. Owner Dana Wolter is known for her chic Southern style and discerning eye for restful, collected and tasteful interiors.

danawolterinteriors.com, 205-938-4848

Milla Boutique has been open at 2405 Montevallo Road for six years. The women’s clothing boutique offers a wide range of handpicked clothing items, handbags, shoes and other accessories. You can shop online or in store Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Expand Milla Boutique.

shopmillaboutique.com, 205-407-4745

Key Circle Commons has been serving small plates and cocktails for three years at 2010 Cahaba Road in English Village. The lounge’s menu includes as many local ingredients as possible. Customers can stop by Monday through Wednesday from 3 to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 3 to 11 p.m.

kccbham.com, 205-460-1088