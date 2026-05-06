Mountain Brook business happenings: May 2026

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GO AUTO recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Mountain Brook City Hall, 56 Church St., marking the launch of its mobile auto service in the area. The event was hosted by the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. Founded in September 2025, the business provides on-site vehicle maintenance and repair services, including oil changes, brake work and diagnostics, with service performed at customers’ homes or workplaces. Founder Will Mackin, a University of Alabama at Birmingham graduate, previously trained through the Lexus of Birmingham apprentice program and became a certified technician. He later owned and operated an Avondale repair shop before selling the business in 2025 to focus on launching the mobile service model. The company also offers consultation for more complex repairs, including recommendations and referrals to repair shops when needed. 205-977-0398, goautobham.com

The Bottle Shop recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 81 Church St., Suite 102, formally marking its opening in Crestline Village. The event was hosted by the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. The retail shop offers a selection of wine, beer and spirits, with inventory that includes a mix of local products, widely recognized brands and smaller producers. The store’s assortment is designed to support a range of occasions, from everyday purchases to specialty selections, with a special emphasis on variety and accessibility for customers in the area. The location adds to the retail offerings in Crestline Village and serves as a neighborhood option for beverage purchases. 205-206-0940, shopthebottle.com

RELOCATIONS AND RENOVATIONS

M. Cory recently marked the reopening of its renovated retail space with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2734 Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook Village. The clothier has operated from a temporary pop-up shop while its primary storefront has undergone renovations. The permanent location was refreshed after one year of business to provide a “more beautiful space” for shoppers. The boutique, which aims to be a neighborhood retail destination in the village, offers a curated selection of women’s apparel and accessories with a focus on modern and sustainable fashion. Owner Maddox Cory operates the store with an emphasis on long-lasting wardrobe pieces and a personalized customer experience, featuring a mix of established and emerging brands such as Frank and Eileen, Alex Mill, Jenny Bird and Cara Cara. 205-593-5966, mcory.com

PERSONNEL MOVES

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce recently announced the addition of Alisha Crossley as marketing and community relations coordinator. A Mountain Brook resident and business owner for 15 years, she brings experience working with small businesses and an understanding of the local business community. Crossley has a background in literary arts and photography, with experience in communications, design and multi-channel messaging. Her work has focused on helping businesses and organizations communicate their identity and connect with their audiences. Outside of her professional work, she has been involved in the community and has personal interests that include golf, antiquing and spending time at the lake. 205-871-3779; mtnbrookchamber.org

ANNIVERSARIES

Steinway Piano Gallery, located at 2000 Cahaba Road, Suite 100, is celebrating four years in English Village. The business provides piano sales, tuning, repairs, appraisals and rentals. 205-822-3331, steinwaybirmingham.com

HUM Concierge is celebrating three years providing luxury services for clients. The company provides personal, corporate and real estate services, including personal shoppers, travel coordinators and household task assistance. 205-578-2024, humconcierge.com

Empower Counseling and Coaching, located at 4 Office Park Circle, Suite 306, has been serving clients for seven years. The counselors provide services for teenage and adult clients dealing with anxiety, depression, PTSD, and other mental and behavioral health concerns. 205-730-6570, empowercounselingllc.com

X4 Fitness, located at 900 Lane Parke Court, Suite C6, has been open for five years. The gym offers 40-minute group classes for a range of ability and fitness levels, with multiple membership options available. 205-644-9206, x4fit.com

Brogue and Cuff has been outfitting men for 24 years at 1905 Cahaba Road. The business offers custom suits, formal attire, casual clothing and other items made to fit customers. 205-803-2202, brogueandcuff.com

Milla Boutique, located at 2405 Montevallo Road, has been open for seven years. The women’s clothing store offers a selection of apparel, handbags, shoes and accessories. 205-407-4745, shopmillaboutique.com

Key Circle Commons has been serving small plates and cocktails for four years at 2010 Cahaba Road in English Village. The menu focuses on locally sourced ingredients when possible. 205-460-1088, kccbham.com

Dana Wolter Interiors, located at 2713 Cahaba Road, is marking 21 years of interior design service in Mountain Brook. Owner Dana Wolter is known for Southern style and restful, collected interiors. 205-938-4848, danawolterinteriors.com

CLOSINGS

Valley National Bank has announced plans to close its branch at 92 Euclid Ave. with the closure scheduled for May 29. Bank officials said employees from the branch will be reassigned to other area locations and that no other closures are currently planned.