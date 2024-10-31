Mountain Brook Business Happenings November 2024

Now Open

J. Crew Factory is now open in Cahaba Village. The franchise store offers men's and women’s clothes, shoes and accessories. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. 205-573-3810

Surf Hound, the third restaurant in Mountain Brook by chef Abhi Sainju, is now open at 2721 Cahaba Road. The restaurant is inspired by coastal towns around the world, with a menu that mimics the foods that Sainju has enjoyed both in Asian and American coastal styles. Wagyu burgers, nachos, raw oysters, crab-fried rice, citrus cake and coconut ice cream are just a few of the dishes on the menu. The full bar offers beachy hand-crafted cocktails, such as the Sea Foam and Paddle Battle. Diners can stop by Monday through Saturday from 4:30 until 10 p.m. and Sunday until 9 p.m. 205-747-0257

Coming Soon

Chase Bank is planning to open a new branch in Mountain Brook by the middle of next year. Chase, the consumer and commercial division of JP Morgan Chase & Co., will be constructing a new location at the northeast corner of Cahaba Road and Culver Road, in the heart of the Lane Parke development. The property was previously occupied by Ray & Poynor, a local real estate firm. In 2022, the building caught fire overnight and caused extensive damage. JP Morgan Chase & Co. has seven other branches in the Birmingham metro area.

News and Accomplishments

Always Best Care, based in Office Park Circle, recently received the National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC) certification for the seventh year in a row. 205-874-9730

Personnel Moves

Kam Patton has joined the RealtySouth office at 2807 Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook. 205-504-9333

Anniversaries

× Expand B. Prince

B. Prince has been open in Mountain Brook for eight years. The specialty boutique at 271 Rele St. offers women designer clothing, shoes, accessories and gifts, hand-picked for a variety of individual styles. Stop by the store Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday until 5 p.m. 205-871-1965

Hufham Orthodontics, 120 Euclid Ave., has been serving clients in the Crestline and surrounding areas for 23 years. David Hufham, DMD, PC, and his staff offer patients of all ages orthodontic treatment, sports dentistry, surgical orthodontics and more. Schedule an appointment Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. 205-871-8881

The Overton Road location of Integrated Behavioral Health has been in business for five years. With seven other locations in the state of Alabama, the health network offers clients a variety of mental and behavioral health services. This includes outpatient and inpatient services, onsite psychiatric services in long-term care facilities, psychiatric assessments and evaluations, medication management, individual and family counseling, treatment planning and disease education. Patients can schedule appointments during business hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-768-5558

Closings

Melt in Lane Parke closed on Oct. 26. The location closure was announced on Instagram by the restaurant owners, who said they intend to focus on franchising and The Sage, their event space in Pepper Place. Melt is known for sandwiches, salads, cocktails and more. A new dining concept from a neighboring business will take over the vacant space. There are no details yet about what that restaurant will be. Customers can still visit the closest Melt location in Hoover, at 5219 Peridot Place, Suite 3.

After 14 years in business, Nancy McClendon, owner of Antiquities in Mountain Brook Village, is retiring and closed the store in October.