Mountain Brook business happenings November 2025

RELOCATIONS & RENOVATIONS

Divine Smiles Cosmetic and Implant Dentistry, led by Dr. Edgar Luna, has relocated to 3140 Overton Road in Mountain Brook. Dr. Luna has more than 30 years of experience providing dental care across the Birmingham area. 205-927-0047

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Three Mountain Brook businesses — Exec Hub, Katrina Porter Designs and the Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook — have been named finalists for the 2025 Alabama Small Business Awards, presented by the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama and the Business Council of Alabama. The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce nominated each finalist, selected from a statewide pool of businesses recognized for innovation, growth and community impact. Exec Hub, a finalist in the Emerging Business category, offers fractional executive services, bookkeeping, marketing and support for small to midsize companies. Katrina Porter Designs, a finalist in the 1-10 Employees category, specializes in high-end kitchen and bath renovations with a focus on timeless, functional design. Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook, a finalist in the 51-100 Employees category, is known for its artful interiors, culinary offerings and proximity to the Birmingham Zoo and Botanical Gardens. Winners will be announced at the BCA/CCAA Partnership Annual Meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 18 in Birmingham.

Mountain Brook’s Lanier Isom was among 15 persons from Alabama who were honored Sept. 13 when the National Federation of Press Women announced winners of its 2025 Professional Communications Contest during its National Conference in Golden, Colorado. Isom received Honorable Mention – Feature Story/Online Publication for “The Alabama Plant Living and Dying in the Shadow of Chemical Plants.” She and other Alabama winners are members of Alabama Media Professionals, an affiliate of NFPW.

ANNIVERSARIES

The Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook on Oct. 16 celebrated its 10th anniversary with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. When the $35 million boutique hotel opened in 2015, it introduced bold design, vibrant art and upscale amenities to Lane Parke, including a rooftop bar, wine blending and an in-house gallery. Over the past decade, the hotel has become a destination for weddings, events and fundraisers, continuing to draw residents and visitors.

Oak Street Garden Shop and Local Market, 115 Oak St. in Crestline Village, celebrated its 35th anniversary this year. Founded in 1990 by owner Billy Angell, the business has grown from a small tent in a parking lot to an award-winning shop known for quality plants, custom planters and creative seasonal décor. It continues to serve the community with indoor and outdoor arrangements, holiday greenery and personalized service. 205-870-7542

Rousso Adams Facial Plastic Surgery Clinic celebrated its 25th anniversary with a ribbon cutting at 2700 U.S. 280, Suite 300 West. Led by board-certified facial plastic surgeons Dr. Daniel Rousso and Dr. Austin Adams, the clinic specializes in surgical and nonsurgical cosmetic procedures, including facelifts, rhinoplasty, wrinkle relaxers, fillers and laser therapies, all performed in an AAAHC-certified facility.

Hufham Orthodontics, 120 Euclid Ave., has served patients in Crestline and surrounding areas for 24 years. David Hufham, DMD, PC, and his team offer orthodontic and sports dentistry services for all ages. 205-871-8881

Integrated Behavioral Health has operated its Overton Road location for six years, offering a range of mental and behavioral health services including outpatient care, psychiatric assessments and counseling. 205-768-5558