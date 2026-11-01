Mountain Brook business happenings: November 2026

NOW OPEN

Willow 31 opened a location in Mountain Brook at 2706 Cahaba Road next to Ritch’s Pharmacy. It also has locations in Clanton and Tuscaloosa. The women’s clothing and accessories boutique offers tops, dresses, rompers, sets, shoes, jewelry, Vera Bradley items and some men’s items. The Mountain Brook store is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

205-258-5175, willow31clothing.com

Formerly the Grand Bohemian Mountain Brook, Hotel Wildemont recently opened at 2655 Lane Park Road in Mountain Brook. The hotel was redesigned to showcase the area’s garden-community roots and Southern sensibility. An Autograph Collection Hotel, Wildemont offers spaces from guestrooms to two-bedroom suites, along with a signature restaurant, private dining space and an on-property art gallery. The property offers a spa, fitness center, outdoor pool and meeting space. Check-in is at 4 p.m., and checkout is at 11 a.m.

205-414-0505, hotelwildemont.com

COMING SOON

First U.S. Bank is set to open a new branch location at 2708 Culver Road in Mountain Brook in the former Watkins Branch Bourbon and Brasserie restaurant space. The bank has more than a dozen branch locations in the state, along with branches in Tennessee and Virginia. The bank was founded in 1952 and opened a loan production office in Mountain Brook in 2016. The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce was scheduled to hold the ribbon cutting on Oct. 29 for the new branch. The bank will be open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

fusb.com

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

AmFirst named longtime Birmingham construction and capital projects leader Alan Walker as vice president and head of construction and facilities management. Walker brings more than 15 years of experience in the public and private sectors, and he previously served as director of the city of Birmingham’s Department of Capital Projects. He will lead AmFirst’s capital improvement strategy, which includes construction, renovations and facilities management. One of 24 credit unions chosen nationwide, AmFirst was also selected to receive funding through the National Credit Union Foundation’s At-Risk Youth Financial Well-Being Grant. AmFirst will use the grant to support its partnership with Vox Academy and to expand Music, Movement and Money, an interactive financial well-being program. The program helps connect financial education with how young people learn, communicate and experience the world. It’s designed to help at-risk youth explore budgeting, saving, banking, credit and financial goals in ways that feel engaging and relevant. The grant period runs through Sept. 30, 2027. AmFirst has locations at 1112 Montgomery Highway and 3312 Old Columbiana Road in Vestavia Hills. They are open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

205-582-5295 (U.S. 31), 205-823-3985 (Columbiana), amfirst.org

ANNIVERSARIES

Avani Rupa Fine Jewelers, at 2408 Canterbury Road, celebrated its 10th anniversary in Mountain Brook Village and more than 25 years in business. Owned by a mother-daughter team, the jewelry store features pieces that reflect a modern style with a nod to the owners’ deeply rooted Indian culture and heritage. It offers custom-designed gemstone and handcrafted metal pieces, along with engagement and bridal sets that can be customized to any taste and budget. Avani Rupa also carries bracelets, bangles, earrings, necklaces, sets, pearls and men’s jewelry.

205-982-4888, avanirupa.com

Ruby Ansley Interiors, at 2806 Petticoat Lane in Mountain Brook, is celebrating its 63rd anniversary. Founded by Ruby Ansley and now owned by Sallie Aman, the firm offers professional design services for both residential and commercial properties. It works with builders, architects and craftsmen to create settings that match the client’s taste and lifestyle. It also offers in-store purchases. The firm showcases its services inside the shop and has a large showroom window for displays of room settings and accessories people can view from outside. Ruby Ansley Interiors is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

205-871-8294, rubyansleyinteriors.com