Mountain Brook Business Happenings October 2024

Now Open

Feast Catering and Culinary Kitchen has recently opened the company’s brick-and-mortar location on Church Street in Crestline. The catering company connects local restaurants with customers who desire their services. Customers can order catering on their website, and the Feast staff takes care of the rest. The Crestline location also houses the company’s in-house catering kitchen, run by Chef Lindsay Noto King. Feast is currently offering corporate boxed lunch deliveries, private in-home dinners and catering. Cooking classes and expanded event catering are planned as well. 205-881-9225

× Expand Jillian Canary of Concierge Speech Birmingham

Concierge Speech Birmingham has recently opened. The business offers speech therapy services to clients of all ages, in the comfort of their own home. Jillian Canary, M.S.CCC-SLP, provides screening and evaluation for potential clients to assess their level of need, then crafts a specialized treatment plan that is right for them. Clients can call Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. or go online to schedule a free consultation. 251-401-1503

Coming Soon

Beth Hontzas Photography, 3 Office Park Circle, Suite 116, is hosting Making Spirits Bright, a fall portrait fundraiser to benefit Unless U, on Saturday, Nov. 2. Unless U creates an inclusive environment that reflects Christ's love, ensuring that every person is cherished, celebrated and empowered as image-bearers of God, thus transforming society's view of adults with developmental disabilities. To book a portrait session, call 205-253-5870 or email beth@bethhontzas.com. 205-253-5870

Relocations and Renovations

Expand Postmark Paris Antiques

Postmark Paris Antiques, formerly known as Salon 2412, has moved from its previous location in Mountain Brook to 3258 Cahaba Heights Road in Vestavia Hills. The store offers hand-curated estate pieces, antique chandeliers, unique lamps, original art pieces and other home decor. The business also has a hair salon at the back of the store, where owner Scott Renshaw continues to see his customers. The business move, name change and expansion came from the desire that Renshaw had to blend the two things he is most passionate about: hair and antiques. Customers can visit the store 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. 205-414-7854

Anniversaries

Exercise Coach is celebrating one year in Crestbrook Plaza. The fitness studio franchise is based on the model of completing two 20-minute training sessions per week, with the help of a master fitness coach and the unique Exerbotics Machines that tracks both performance and metabolic needs. The training is suitable for all ages and fitness levels, and customers can get started with two free training sessions. Book your sessions Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon. 205-974-4674

Linda Dobbins Dance has been training and creating dancers for 30 years. The studio at 525 Office Park Drive is known internationally for its programs spanning interest levels from beginner all the way to professional dancers. The studio offers competitive dance as well as theatrical training, jazz, ballet, hip hop, lyrical, modern, contemporary, tap and more. Dance trips are also offered as an option for dancers wanting to take their talent and interest abroad. Linda Dobbins Dance is open Monday through Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m. 205-902-3013

× Expand Highlands School

Highlands School is celebrating 66 years in Mountain Brook. The educational institution admits children from infants through eighth grade, where they can learn to embrace childhood, foster their leadership skills and meet high academic expectations from a young age. Prospective students may begin the admissions process online at highlandsschool.org, or call the main office on Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. 205-956-9731

× Expand Antiquities

Antiquities, 2421 Canterbury Road, has been offering hand-curated antiques to Mountain Brook and surrounding areas for 14 years. The store also offers unique gift items and contemporary accessories for your home. Shoppers can stop by the store Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 205-870-1030

× Expand Porch

Porch has been serving up good food and good times for four years. Located on Dexter Avenue in Crestline Village, the restaurant offers lunch, Sunday brunch and dinner dishes, including burgers, sandwiches, salads, shrimp and grits, french toast, cocktails and more. Customers can enjoy indoor and outdoor dining, as well as a kid-friendly atmosphere. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 205-739-2083

Prints Charming Soho, 1903 Cahaba Road, is celebrating four years in business. The owners, Ari and Jordan Millner, aim to provide customers with an exceptional variety of unique, unexpected, original and antique prints for your home, office and beyond. Visit the shop Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 205-968-1239

The Fitness Center is celebrating 31 years in business on Montclair Road. The facility offers one-on-one personal training and wellness coaching to clients seeking a healthier lifestyle. For more information on beginning your fitness journey, call the center on Monday through Thursday from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday until 3 p.m. or Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 205-870-1121

Vino and Gallery Bar is celebrating 13 years at 1930 Cahaba Road in English Village. The restaurant provides diners an intimate atmosphere with the option to enjoy their meal on the elegant patio. The menu offers Italian and Mediterranean dishes, along with a full bar boasting wines to complement every meal. Diners can visit Monday through Thursday from 4-9 p.m. or until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. 205-870-8404

× Expand Tom Beckbe

Outdoor clothing and equipment shop Tom Beckbe has been open for three years on Canterbury Road in Mountain Brook. This location is the flagship store for the company, carrying every item that can be found in the catalog. Outdoor enthusiasts, whether man or woman, can find apparel and accessories created to endure and fulfill its purpose. The Loading Dock, a private whiskey bar, is at the back of the Mountain Brook store. Shoppers can stop by weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 205-286-8203

× Expand The Stretch Zone

The Stretch Zone on Country Club Park is celebrating the first year of business in Mountain Brook. The wellness facility attempts to provide clients improvement in their range of motion based on the stretch reflex method, instead of traditional stretching. The Mountain Brook location is one of 10 Stretch Zone locations in Alabama. 205-803-6729