Mountain Brook business happenings: October 2026

PERSONNEL MOVES

Bill Brunson joined the Still Waters Counseling and Education Center at 400 Office Park Drive, Suite 230, in Mountain Brook, as a pastoral counselor, expanding the nonprofit organization’s ability to serve adults who want their Christian faith to be a part of their counseling conversation. Brunson brings more than 35 years of ministry experience, having most recently completed a 14-year tenure as senior pastor of Vestavia Hills Methodist Church. Brunson is also an author and keynote speaker on faith, leadership and purposeful Christian living. He has also served as pastor of Trussville First United Methodist Church and later Southwest District Superintendent. He will provide pastoral counseling for adults in person at Still Waters’ Mountain Brook office and by secure video throughout Alabama. The practice also has locations in Dothan and Madison, and they provide services online anywhere in Alabama, Florida and Virginia. They provide mental health therapy for individuals, couples and families for all ages and stages.

205-825-1423, mystillwaters.org

Bromberg & Co., Alabama’s oldest retailer, has named Marlin “Brian” Hood as president, succeeding the late Ricky Bromberg. Hood, a 20-year company veteran and former manager of the Mountain Brook store, will lead the sixth-generation business alongside longtime vice president Kathryn C. “Kitty” Lovelady, working closely with the Bromberg family. The move comes as the company continues a renovation of its Mountain Brook store, expected to be complete in fall 2027, alongside its location at The Summit.

205-871-3276, brombergs.com

ANNIVERSARIES

Hufham Orthodontics, located at 120 Euclid Ave., is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Dr. David Hufham and his staff said they are grateful for their patients and look forward to continuing to provide personalized orthodontic care for years to come. They provide traditional orthodontics, sports dentistry, Invisalign, and post-treatment care for children and adults. Dr. Hufham also has a satellite clinic at 420 Walker Drive in Springville where he’s been practicing for more than 15 years. The Mountain Brook location is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to noon (7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the summer).

205-871-8881, hufhamortho.com

Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama is celebrating its fourth anniversary at 4 Office Park Circle, Suite 109, in Mountain Brook. The organization raises funds to fuel breast cancer research across Alabama and has raised more than $17 million since its founding in 1996. They strive to recruit and retain world-class breast cancer researchers, look for opportunities for groundbreaking discovery and receive sustaining grant dollars. To get involved, people can donate, attend or sponsor an event, volunteer or become a fundraiser.

205-413-4600, bcrfa.org

Crestline Bagels recently celebrated its 30th anniversary in Mountain Brook’s Crestline Village at 66-B Church St. Originally named Chesapeake Bagel, Crestline Bagels offers authentic artisan food including bagels, breads, spreads and specialty sandwiches. Owners Tommy and Lizzie Hiltz took over the bagel shop last year. They also have locations in Cahaba Heights and downtown Birmingham. Crestline Bagels is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on weekends from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

205-871-4583, crestlinebagel.com

Located at 42 Church St., Champion Cleaners is celebrating its sixth anniversary at its Crestline store. They offer dry cleaning services that include hand-pressing the clothes, on-site cleaning, executive shirt service with add-ins, complete repair, alteration services and other add-on services. Owners David and Sherry Whitehurst opened the first location on Rocky Ridge Road 24 years ago, and their son, Mark, became the general manager in 2017. Champion Cleaners is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon. They also have locations in Vestavia Hills, Greystone and Calera.

205-871-2962, championcleaners.com

Located at 4901 Old Leeds Road, Highlands School is celebrating its 68th anniversary in Mountain Brook. An independent private school, Highlands School serves infants through eighth grade. The school’s culture embraces the living principle that children learn and grow best in a supportive, close-knit community where each student is inspired and motivated by a successful and meaningful early education experience. The main office is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

205-956-9731, highlandsschool.org

Linda Dobbins Dance, located at 525 Office Park Drive in Mountain Brook, has been training dancers for 32 years to help students reach their goals and dreams. The studio has garnered international recognition for training beginners through professional dancers. They offer classes including ballet, jazz, hip hop, lyrical, modern, contemporary, tap, acting and recreational programs. Linda Dobbins Dance also offers summer camps, a competitive company, a private academy and a variety of dance trips. The studio is open Monday through Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and Sunday 1-7 p.m.

205-902-3013, lindadobbinsdance.com

Vino, located at 1930 Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook’s English Village, celebrated 15 years of serving upscale American and Mediterranean cuisine. They offer a variety of wines, martinis and beers, as well as dishes like smoked salmon, toasted ravioli, salads, pasta, fresh fish, lamb, hanger steak, pork chop and desserts. Vino is open Monday through Thursday from 4-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 4-10 p.m.

205-870-8404, vinobirmingham.com