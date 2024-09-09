Mountain Brook Business Happenings September 2024

Now Open

Basecoat has recently opened on Jemison Lane in Lane Parke. The luxury nail salon’s construction has been in the works for a couple of years, along with the Phase 2 development of Lane Parke. Customers can enjoy a clean, relaxing atmosphere for pedicures, manicures, gel services, acrylic nails, waxing and more. 205-848-2100

Coming Soon

Mountain Brook will soon have the third restaurant opened by chef Abhi Sainju. With a coastal-inspired menu, Surf Hound will offer diners options like nachos, burgers and fish. The restaurant will also serve coastal beverages, non-alcoholic and frozen drink options. Surf Hound will be in the former Carrigan’s Public House location, in the heart of Mountain Brook Village. Sainju has already made a name for himself in the Mountain Brook community with his other two restaurants, Maro and Abhi Eatery and Bar. 205-783-1123

Willow Pediatric Wellness will be opening at 2850 Cahaba Road in early September, according to the practice’s website. Dr. Laura Crocker Mitchell hopes to bring holistic and evidence-based pediatrics to her clients. She will offer memberships to the practice, which will provide personalized preventative care, unlimited sick visits, chronic illness management, same-day appointments and direct access to Mitchell via call, text, video or email. She will offer in-home newborn visits through 12 weeks of age. The practice can also utilize insurance as needed for the bigger bill items. Clients will need to have a consultation with the doctor before memberships can be accepted. Willow Pediatrics will be open by appointment only, Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. 205-964-9575

Personnel Moves

The Welch Group recently welcomed Savannah Frickey and Logan Frost as associate advisors and Samantha Pittenger as documents manager. Frost earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina and joined the Welch Group this year. Frickey holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in family financial planning from the University of Alabama. Pittenger earned her bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The Welch Group offers fee-only financial planning to young professionals, families and retirees. The group sees clients at 3940 Montclair Road Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-879-5001

Anniversaries

Daughters Baking, 2812 Cahaba Road, is celebrating its third anniversary in Mountain Brook. The bakery is known for its “Naked Cakes,” specialty wedding cakes, cake cups, cookie dough to-go and other sweet treats. The bakery’s cakes are recognizable by their “chic, minimalist” designs, but cakes of all kinds can be specially ordered. Customers can stop by the bakery Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 205-637-6238

Otey’s Tavern has been an iconic destination at 225 Country Club Park for 35 years. Customers can expect tasty food, live music weekly, cocktails, wine and beer. The menu features appetizers, sandwiches, wings, wraps, salads and much more. Otey’s is open Monday through Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m. Team trivia is offered on Wednesday nights, beginning at 8 p.m. Live music is played weekly, Thursday through Saturday, beginning at 9 p.m. The kitchen closes nightly at 9 p.m. 205-871-8435