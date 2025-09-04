Mountain Brook Business Happenings September 2025

Now Open

WELL BHM is now open at 2701 Cahaba Rd. in Mountain Brook, offering an elevated, tech-forward approach to wellness and recovery. Services include reformer Pilates, cryotherapy, cold plunge, IV drips, red light therapy and hyperbaric chamber sessions — all designed to support long-term health and vitality. WELL also provides physical therapy, facial rejuvenation, lymphatic massage and more.

Relocations and Renovations

Village Dermatology has relocated its main office to a newly renovated, 14,000-square-foot facility at 14 Office Park Circle in Mountain Brook. The expanded space includes 16 medical patient rooms, a surgical suite with six treatment rooms, and seven rooms for its Aesthetic & Laser Center, plus improved parking and access to U.S. 280 and Cahaba Road. The provider team features four board-certified dermatologists, including a Mohs surgeon, along with physician assistants, a nurse practitioner, licensed aestheticians, and a body sculpting specialist. Village Dermatology also operates locations in Gardendale, Auburn and Oneonta. 205-877-9773

St. Peter’s Anglican Church plans to relocate from Montevallo Road to a new 34,600-square-foot facility at 605 Hagood St. in Crestline Park. The church intends to build on the former site of Crestline Cumberland Presbyterian Church, adjacent to Saw’s Juke Joint and Slice. The project, designed by Schoel Engineering, is in early planning stages and would include sanctuary and church spaces on 3.5 acres. Zoning variances are under review. Pending city approvals, construction could begin within 18 months.

News and Accomplishments

Wunderfan, a sports app founded by Mountain Brook’s Blake Patterson, has launched its patent‑pending AI “Watch to Earn” feature for the NFL, with college football to follow. The platform, which rewards fans for tuning into live games, has surpassed 50,000 downloads and recently drove engagement for NBCUniversal, the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers. Wunderfan has also expanded its prop‑bet “Pick ’Ems,” added brand partners including Flags of Valor, Quay Sunglasses and Under Armour, and ranks among the top sports apps in Apple’s App Store.

Expand Nathan Click (left) and Steve Foster (right)

Nathan Click and Steve Foster of TherapySouth were recently honored by the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s National Alumni Society with a Blazer Fast 40 Award, which recognizes the fastest-growing businesses led by UAB alumni. Click and Foster lead TherapySouth, a therapist-owned outpatient physical therapy practice with locations across the metro area, including a clinic in Mountain Brook’s Crestline Village at 205 Country Club Park. The clinic offers personalized, hands-on care to help patients return to normal activities and prevent future injuries.

Anniversaries

Daughters Baking, 2812 Cahaba Road, is celebrating its fourth anniversary in Mountain Brook. The bakery is known for its “Naked Cakes,” specialty wedding cakes, cake cups, cookie dough to-go and other sweet treats. The bakery’s cakes are recognizable by their “chic, minimalist” designs, but cakes of all kinds can be specially ordered. Customers can stop by the bakery Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 205-637-6238

Mountain Brook Village restaurant Daniel George marked its 25th anniversary Aug. 4. Known for its creative American cuisine and daily‑changing menu, the restaurant features Gulf Coast seafood, game, meats, poultry and fresh local produce, along with an extensive wine list. Located at 2837 Culver Road, Daniel George is open for lunch Monday through Friday and dinner Monday through Saturday. 205-871‑3266