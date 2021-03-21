Mountain Brook Business Happenings

Now Open

1. North Italia, an Italian restaurant known for handcrafted cuisine and cocktails, opened its first Alabama location March 3 at 225 Summit Blvd., Suite 1100, at The Summit. The 5,378-square-foot restaurant features an open kitchen that overlooks the dining room and bar and features items such as antipasti, salads, pastas and wood-fired pizzas. 205-970-4182, northitalia.com

Coming Soon

2. Field Culture Compost, 3561 Parkwood Road, offers residential and commercial compost pickup services. The company converts fruit and vegetable scraps, meat, bones, cooked foods, eggshells, unbleached paper towels and household plants into compost. Service in Mountain Brook should officially begin in April, according to co-founder Matt Nesbitt. 205-434-1316, fieldculturecompost.com

News and Accomplishments

3. Developer Evson Inc. and Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors recently announced construction of the long-awaited second phase of the retail portion of the Lane Parke development would begin in March. The second phase will include the addition of approximately 47,000 square feet of retail space to the development, according to a news release from Crawford Square. Lane Parke will then include about 120,000 square feet of retail space overall, anchored by Publix Greenwise, a 100-room Grand Bohemian hotel by The Kessler Collection and 276 luxury apartment homes. 205-871-0888, laneparke.com

4. The Lane Parke retail center, 2621 Lane Park Road in Mountain Brook Village, will host The Spring Edit, an annual family-friendly event, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. April 1. There will be live music, pop-up stores and other activities on Rele Street. 205-871-0888, laneparke.com

5. Mitchell’s Place, 4778 Overton Road, an autism treatment center and early learning preschool program for children ages 2-6, will host its annual Funky Fish Fry fundraiser at Avondale Brewing Company on April 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For tickets, go to funkyfishfry.com. The Funky Fish Fry is held every April to celebrate Autism Awareness month. The event is hosted by the junior boards of Mitchell’s Place and the Autism Society of Alabama. 205-957-0294, mitchells-place.com

6. Finch Fine Wines, 2737 U.S. 280, Suite 144, at Mountain Brook Plaza, is now hosting virtual wine tastings via Zoom each Friday from 6:30 to 7 p.m. The staff discusses the wines and suggests food pairings. Sign up at the store or online. 205-441-8122, finchfinewines.com

Personnel Moves

7. Andrew Nix will join Regions as chief governance officer, advising the Regions Financial Corp. board of directors and executive management on a wide range of corporate governance best practices while serving as a liaison to external stakeholders, including institutional stockholders, regarding corporate governance matters. Nix will report to Tara Plimpton, chief legal officer for the bank. Regions has local branches at 101 Office Park Drive, 2721 Culver Road and 35 Church St. regions.com

8. Buffalo Rock Company, 111 Oxmoor Road, announced March 8 that its board of directors had voted to approve Matthew Dent, a resident of Mountain Brook, as the company’s chief executive officer. Dent is the first CEO in the beverage and food company’s 120-year history that is not a member of the Lee family. Jimmy Lee III will continue to serve daily as the executive chairman of Buffalo Rock. 205-942-3435, buffalorock.com

9. Susan Sellers has been named as the new chief executive officer of United Ability, 100 Oslo Circle, a provider of services for children and adults with disabilities, effective April 26. She is currently president of the St. Vincent’s Foundation of Alabama. Sellers succeeds the late Dr. Gary Edwards, who led United Ability and its predecessor organizations for 38 years until his death in June. 205-944-3916, unitedability.org

Anniversaries

10. The Cook Store, 2841 Cahaba Road, is celebrating 41 years in business. Owned by Wesley Lassen, it offers high quality cookware, tools and essentials for entertaining. 205-879-5277, Facebook @thecookstore

11. TrustCare Urgent Care, 1337 Montclair Road, is celebrating its first anniversary at this location in April. 205-203-8226, trustcarehealth.com

12. Founders Place at Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church, 3736 Montrose Road, a respite ministry for adults living with memory loss, is celebrating its second anniversary. 205-802-6217, saintlukes.com/ministries/founders-place

Closings

13. The owners of Illuminated - a candle bar, 2415 Montevallo Road, announced via Facebook that the shop was not renewing its lease and would close March 10.