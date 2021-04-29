Mountain Brook Business Happenings

Now Open

1. An Italian restaurant known for handcrafted cuisine and cocktails, North Italia recently opened its first Alabama location at 225 Summit Blvd., Suite 1100, at The Summit. The eatery features items such as antipasti, salads, pastas and wood-fired pizzas. 205-970-4182,

2. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams — a popular artisan ice cream company — will open a location in Phase II of the Lane Parke retail center, which is to be complete in May 2022. There is also a Jeni’s location at Pepper Place in Lakeview. 205-871-0888, laneparke.com

3. Coffee Shoppe at Vino, 1930 Cahaba Road in English Village, was scheduled to host its grand opening April 24, according to a news release. It will offer coffee, smoothies, tea, small breakfast options and paninis.

4. A high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout gym, X4 Fitness will open a new location at 900 Lane Parke Court, Suite C6, in Mountain Brook Village in May, according to a news release from the facility. The X4 Fitness concept began as a part of Nexus Fitness, a West Homewood gym, and the Lane Parke location marks the first standalone gym for the HIIT training methodology.

5. Finch Fine Wines, 2737 U.S. 280, Suite 144, at Mountain Brook Plaza, is now hosting virtual wine tastings via Zoom 6:30-7 p.m. each Friday. The staff discusses the wines and suggests food pairings. Sign up at the store or online. 205-441-8122

6. Bryant Bank, 117 Euclid Ave., and the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting for the bank’s new Crestline Village location in March. The branch opened in December. 205-802-6280

7. Catering service Vaughan & Co., 73 Church St., had a ribbon-cutting in March, hosted by the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, to celebrate its first anniversary. 205-999-9097

8. Mitchell’s Place, 4778 Overton Road, a comprehensive autism treatment center and inclusive accredited preschool, has leased additional space on Arlington Avenue in Birmingham. The facility — to be called MP Southside + — will share parking with Triumph Services Inc., which helps teens and adults with autism develop life skills. 205-957-0294, Personnel Moves

9. Will Ferniany, a long-time Mountain Brook resident, announced in April that he will retire as chief executive officer of the UAB Health System, 1900 University Blvd., at the end of 2021. He has served as CEO since 2008. 205-934-3411

10. Village Dermatology, 2900 Cahaba Road, will soon mark the first anniversary of the opening of its newest location in Gardendale, called Village @ Gardendale, at 2217 Decatur Highway. 205-877-977311

11. Eleven Eleven, 2411 Montevallo Road, a women's athleisure boutique offering a curated selection of high-fashion, functional women's clothing, is celebrating its third anniversary in May. 205-423-5071

12. Empower Counseling & Coaching, 9 Office Park Circle, Suite 106, will soon celebrate its second anniversary of business. 205-730-6570

13. Your CBD Store, 600 Old English Lane, Suite 128, will soon celebrate its second anniversary in Mountain Brook. 205-848-2765, truecbd4u.com/find-us/alabama/mountain-brook

14. Owned by Wesley Lassen, The Cook Store, 2841 Cahaba Road, is celebrating 41 years in business and offers high quality cookware and tools and essentials for entertaining. 205-879-5277

15. Founders Place at Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church, 3736 Montrose Road, a respite ministry for adults living with memory loss, recently celebrated the second anniversary of its founding. 205-802-6217, saint-lukes.com/ministries/founders-place