Mountain Brook Chamber board to hold September meeting

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Board will hold its September meeting Thursday, Sept. 17, from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Mountain Brook City Hall.

Board members will discuss Chamber business, ongoing programs and community initiatives as the organization continues its work with businesses throughout Mountain Brook.

The meeting gives Chamber leadership an opportunity to review current priorities and issues affecting the local business community while coordinating efforts to support economic activity and collaboration across the city.

The meeting is free and will take place in the Pre-Council Chambers at Mountain Brook City Hall, 56 Church St.

For more information, visit mtnbrookchamber.org.